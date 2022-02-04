What started out as a theft complaint turned into an opportunity to help students in need at Asbury Middle and High schools.
Special Education teachers Tashia Phillips and Chasity Dickerson said a student was reported for stealing from another student. During the course of an investigation, it was discovered the child did steal money from another, but only so the child could eat.
“We didn’t see it,” Dickerson said. “It wasn’t obvious that the child was hungry. The child ate lunch and breakfast here at school.
“We just thought the child was growing like any other child of that age.”
After talking with other students, Dickerson and Phillips began seeing a pattern of needs within the schools.
“Children were asking for food, socks, hygiene items,” Phillips said. “We started sending stuff home and buying stuff on our own.
“But soon, we had one student bring another who needed things, and then more would come.”
So to meet the need, the teachers created the Ram Nation Station – a series of unused lockers repurposed to house grocery, hygiene and clothing items available to anyone in grades 6 to 12 who may need them.
The schools are home to more than 650 students, the majority of whom are considered to be living in poverty, school officials said.
Each locker is labelled with what is inside, from spaghetti to shampoo, to socks and laundry detergent.
“What we’ve had a run on lately are socks and laundry soap,” Dickerson said. “Our students have been asking for socks a lot.”
The Ram Nation Station has been in operation for a few months, Phillips said, and at first students pushed the boundaries.
“At first, we had some kids who thought it would be funny to just come up here and take things,” Phillips said. “We even had a mother call saying her daughter brought something home and that the family didn’t need it so she would be bringing it back.
“The kids now know it is there if they need it and they respect that.”
The Ram Nation Station operates on the honor system. No one has to ask for help. No one has to fill out a form or application of any type.
The lockers are unlocked and available to any middle or high school student.
“We don’t want to be embarrassed,” Phillips said. “We want them to be empowered to get what they need, when they need it.
“And if they find we don’t have something they need, if they let us know, we will try to get that need filled.”
Bridge Ministries in Geraldine provided donations to the school’s project and a private individual also donated a $250 Walmart gift card allowing the teachers to fully stock the pantry for the first time.
But the Ram Nation Station doesn’t just help students in need.
It also gives the special needs students real life skills they may need to gain future employment.
“Our special needs students take inventory, stock the shelves and more,” Phillips said.
“They are learning math skills, responsibility, organization … skills they may not have been taught otherwise.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the Ram Nation Station may call the school or email either teacher at phillips.tashia@marshallk12.org or Dickerson.cb@marshallk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.