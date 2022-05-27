Republican and Democratic nominees battled it out among their own parties in Tuesday’s primary elections to see who would get to move on to represent their constituents in the November general election.
Among the night’s big winners were incumbent Kay Ivey, who won the Republican nomination for governor and avoided a runoff with any of the other eight candidates.
Katie Britt got the most votes in the race for Republican nominee to fill soon-to-be former Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat, but since it was less than 50% of the overall ballots, she and Mo Brooks will face off in a runoff election June 26.
In the race to replace retiring State House Representative for District 26 Kerry Rich, Brock Colvin received more than double the ballots cast for his opponents Todd Mitchem and Annette Holcomb.
“This is the result of eight months of hard work, and not just from me. I had a phenomenal team around me,” Colvin told The Reporter. He said his family, friends and volunteers helped his campaign raise money, knock on nearly 5,000 doors and generally spread his “positive message.”
“The voters of District 26 resonated with that. They agreed that they wanted the next generation of conservatives to stand up and get to work, and lead this Republican party to the next generation.”
Colvin now must face-off against Democratic nominee Ben Alford in the November General Election.
“I am so honored to be the Republican nominee, but now we’ve got to turn our attention to the general. We’ve got to beat these dang Democrats to make sure we secure this Republican seat for Marshall County.”
Locally, James Hutcheson won reelection as chairman of the Marshall County Commission in a close race with Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.
“I’m very elated that we won the campaign,” Hutcheson told The Reporter. “If you check all my ads, you’ll see that I ran a good, clean campaign… I ran strictly on my record, and I think that people done some research and they realized that Marshall County is in good financial shape.”
Broadhurst said he was confident going into the night’s election, but the low turnout may have hurt his chances and caused him to come up short 592 votes.
“I’m disappointed in the final results, but I’m proud of the support we did have,” he said. “Running for commission chairman has given me the opportunity to meet so many great people across Marshall County and has only deepened my love and commitment to the place my family calls home.”
Broadhurst encouraged his supporters to keep working to make the county better and said he would continue to serve Albertville on the council.
“I’m as dedicated as ever to serving side-by-side with our mayor and city council to continue the unprecedented growth and progress in Albertville and I move forward filled with hope and excitement as we all work together to build a better future for our city and county,” he said.
Elsewhere on the county commission, District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker won his second term, defeating a single strong opponent Joe Jones by 159 votes.
“First, I’d like to thank Joe. He ran a hard campaign,” Baker said. “I’m glad it turned out the way it did, but it was a close race.”
Baker said he’s got a lot planned for his second term and is “excited” to be able to see ongoing projects through to completion. “I’m going to work hard to try to do good for everybody out there who voted for me and the people that didn’t,” he said.
Jones conceded the race in a Facebook post where he also thanked his supporters: “Friends, we fought a good, clean battle. I greatly appreciate the unwavering support from so many District 4 citizens. I met so many kind people during the campaign; some are now very good friends. Many good things have come from this campaign whether I won or not. I can’t thank you all enough for your support, prayers and votes.”
Unofficial results:
• With 14,964 votes cast in Marshall County’s Primary Election, the results are as follows:
Democratic Primary
Governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers —130 votes; 23.85%
Malika Sanders Fortier — 78; 14.31%
Patricia Salter Jamieson — 60; 11.01%
Arthur Kennedy — 78; 14.31%
Chad “Chig” Martin —138; 25.32%
Doug “New Blue” Smith — 61; 11.19%
United States Senator
Will Boyd — 339; 62.43%
Brandaun Dean — 101; 18.60%
Lanny Jackson —103; 18.97%
United States Representative, 4th Congressional District
Rhonda Gore — 256; 47.23%
Rick Neighbors —286; 52.77%
Republican Primary
Governor
Lindy Blanchard — 2,914 votes; 20.41%
Lew Burdette — 632; 4.43%
Stacy Lee George — 83.58
Kay Ivey — 8,355; 58.53%
Tim James — 1,880 13.17%
Donald Trent Jones — 91; 0.64%
Dean Odle — 238; 1.67%
Dave Thomas — 52; 0.36%
Dean Young —29; 0.20%
U.S. Senator
Lillie Boddie — 95; 0.67%
Katie Britt— 6,714; 47.47%
Mo Brooks — 3,550; 25.10%
Karla M. Dupriest— 101; 0.71%
Mike Durant— 3,559; 25.16%
Attorney General
Steve Marshall — 13,007; 93.65%
Harry Bartlett Still III — 882; 6.35%
State Representative, District No. 26
Brock Colvin — 3,020; 54.96%
Annette E. Holcomb —1,286; 23.40%
Todd Mitchem — 1,189; 21.64%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook — 7,419; 58.54%
Debra Jones — 5,254; 41.46%
Secretary Of State
Wes Allen — 5,869; 49.13%
Christian Horn — 1,081; 9.05%
Ed Packard — 997; 8.35%
Jim Zeigler — 3,998; 33.47%
State Auditor
Stan Cooke — 3,774; 32.70%
Rusty Glover — 2,923; 25.32%
Andrew Sorrell — 4,846; 41.98%
Public Service Commission, Place No. 1
John Hammock — 1,684; 15.24%
Stephen Mclamb — 3,252; 29.43%
Jeremy H. Oden — 3,398; 30.75%
Brent Woodall — 2,715; 24.57%
Public Service Commission, Place No. 2
Chip Beeker — 3,847; 37.25%
Robin Litaker — 1,865; 18.06%
Robert L. Mccollum — 4,616; 44.69%
Member, State Board Of Education, District No. 6
Marie Manning — 6,990; 65.54%
Priscilla Yother — 3,675; 34.46%
Chairman, Marshall County Commission
Nathan Broadhurst — 6,160; 47.71%
James Hutcheson — 6,752; 52.29%
Member, Marshall County Commission, District No. 4
Joey Baker — 1,550; 52.70%
Joe Jones — 1,391; 47.30%
Member, Marshall Co Board of Education, Place No. 1 County Schools
Laura B. Byars — 3,877; 60.80%
Stacey Sorter White — 2,500; 39.20%
State Repub Exec Committee, Marshall County, Place No. 2
Phil Sims — 10,295; 82.31%
Cynthia ‘Cyd’ Watts — 2,213; 17.69%
State Repub Exec Committee, Marshall County, Place No. 3
Lane Buckelew — 5,441; 51.83%
Noah Craig Campbell — 5,057 48.17
Statewide Amendment 1
Yes — 10,637 votes; 76.56%
No —3,257; 23.44%
All votes have been counted except for those on provisional ballots.
• With 12,912 votes cast out of 45,059 registered voters in DeKalb County’s Primary Election, the results are as follows:
Republican Primary
DeKalb County Commission District No. 3
Ron Saferite — 1,405 votes; 54.75%
Chris Kuykendall — 1,161; 45.25%
Dekalb County Commission District No. 4
Lester Black — 2,040; 52.23%
Derek Rosson — 1,866; 47.77%
DeKalb County Sheriff
Nick Welden — 10,548; 85.86%
Craig White — 1,295; 10.54%
Terry Wadsworth — 442; 3.60%
DeKalb County Board Of Ed. District No. 5
Robert Elliott — 898; 50.42%
Joseph Lee — 883; 49.58%
9th Judicial Circuit District Attorney
Summer M. Summerford — 8,333; 69.06%
Nick Jones — 3,734; 30.94%
• With 17,755 votes cast out of 74,417 registered voters in Etowah County’s Primary Election, the results are as follows:
Republican Primary
Alabama House of Representatives District 28
Mack Butler — 2,652 votes; 52.0%
Gil Isbell — 2,450; 48.0%
Alabama House of Representatives District 29
Jamie Grant — 2,516; 51.3%
Mark Gidley — 2,386; 48.7%
Etowah County Board of Education Place 5
Doug Sherrod — 5,456; 53.7%
Lucas Hallmark — 4,710; 46.3%
Etowah County Commission District 4
Tim Ramsey — 1,646; 54.6%
Jeff Overstreet — 1,369; 45.4%
Etowah County Sheriff
Jonathon Horton — 10,815; 68.8%
Leonard Kiser — 4,896; 31.2%
Democratic Primary
Etowah County Commission District 5
Jeffery Washington — 659; 54.0%
Carolyn Parker — 561; 46.0%
