Delana Sue Johnson White
Albertville
Mrs. Delana Sue Johnson White, 80, of Albertville, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband, John A. White, of Albertville; daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Paul Ridgway, of Albertville; stepdaughters, Pamela S. White, of Guntersville, and Sharee Hemphill, of Arab; three grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; four step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tony Milam, of South Carolina.
Phyllis Banholzer
Crossville
Mrs. Phyllis Banholzer, 69, of Crossville, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Richard Bruce and Bro. Farrell Blanks officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter.
Mrs. Banholzer is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Robert “Bobby” and Trisha Banhozer, of Maryland, and John Banholzer, of Crossville; and two grandchildren.
Wallace LaDon Hudgins
Attalla
Wallace LaDon Hudgins, 71, of Attalla, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
Graveside services were Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Butler Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Hudgins is survived by his brothers, Billy Wayne Hudgins (Charlene), and Mark Hudgins; sisters, Valarie Kitaj (Paul), Vanessa Nix, Doris Ruddle (Maurice); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sebastian Elijah Hiett
Albertville
Infant Sebastian Elijah Hiett, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
His funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Jon Henderson will officiate the service.
He is survived by his parents, Corvette Stancil, and Chris and Jose Hiett; sister, Cassia Swearinger; aunts and uncles, Dareon Thompson (Jessica), Darius Thompson, Akeem Alexander, Khya Alexander, Camila Dean, Courtney Davis, Stephanie Hancock, Leanna Goodwin and Mendy Richardson; and grandparents, Jamie Belinda Scott and Kathy and Joe Flores.
Thomas Floyd Rhodes
Southside
Thomas Floyd Rhodes, 46, of Southside, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Chris Jackson and Anthony Rhodes officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Casey Rhodes; sons, Logan Rhodes, Cameron Rhodes and Brody Rhodes; parents, Kennieth and Linda Rhodes; sister, Melinda Blanton; and one grandchild.
Ruby Hardeman
Albertville
Ruby Hardeman, 90, of Albertville, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Gene Lambert, Allan Hallmark and Roy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Shawnee Rains (Mark) and Kelly Priest (Jeff); sisters, Neta Ellen Terrell, Shelby Dedman and Ella Rafferty; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jack Garrett
Boaz
Jack Garrett, 85, of Boaz, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Tony Holcomb and Rev. Richard Bruce officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Garrett; children, Sharon Garrett (Kim Kirk) and Steve Garrett (Cindy); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Tommy Garrett (Angie), Perry Garrett (Carolyn) and Charlie Garrett (Sharon).
Gabriel Marquez Castro
Boaz
Gabriel Marquez Castro, 85, of Boaz, died on Aug. 10, 2022.
Surviving children are his two sons, Rickie K. Castro (Carrie), and Mark A. Castro (Sylvia); his sister, Laurie Castanedo; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of service.
