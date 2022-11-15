GERALDINE, Ala. — Carlos Mann and Jayse Cook, both juniors, were among the heroes for the Geraldine football team Friday, Nov. 11 as it delivered a second straight upset in the Class 3A state football playoffs.
“[Head] Coach [Michael] Davis tells us as long as we play our game and we play our best, we’re going to win,” Mann said.
Behind the blocking of Cook and his fellow offensive linemen, Mann ran 9 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in a 17-14 toppling of No. 1 Mars Hill in round two of the postseason. His TD came with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter and completed a 13-play drive.
“I told Coach, I said let’s run it,” Mann said. “Give me the ball, Coach. And he gave it to me and I scored.”
Davis praised the performance of his offensive line.
“They’ve continued to mesh all season,” Davis said. “They’ve gotten better each and every game, and I really feel like it made a big difference down the stretch right there when we wanted to get those first downs.”
Cook said the Bulldogs never doubted themselves against Mars Hill.
“It was awesome,” he said. “We kept playing hard. Just kept going.”
The Bulldogs advanced to the state playoff quarterfinals for the third time in program history. Their other appearances came in 2000 (a 22-0 win over Susan Moore) and 2019 (a 33-7 loss to Piedmont).
Geraldine travels to Region 6 rival Sylvania on Friday, Nov. 18, with the winner meeting either Region 6 champion Piedmont or Region 5 winner Gordo in the semifinals Friday, Nov. 25. The Bulldogs-Rams matchup kicks off at 7 p.m. and can be heard on FM 107.5.
Sylvania reached the quarterfinals by upsetting No. 10 and host Madison Academy 48-45 in overtime behind the tremendous performance of running back Braiden Thomas, who rushed 29 times for 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Thomas’ 5-yard run on second down in overtime gave the Rams the victory.
Sylvania trailed 35-21 in the second half. The Rams tied it 42-42 on Jaxon Smith’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Scott with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Connor Andrade nailed the extra point from 35 yards following a 15-yard penalty against Sylvania.
Scott intercepted a pass in the end zone on Madison Academy’s final drive of regulation, forcing overtime.
The Rams beat the Bulldogs 41-24 on Sept. 16 at Geraldine in the rivals’ regular-season matchup.
Scott contributed a pick-six for Sylvania in the second half. The Bulldogs committed two first-half turnovers, with the Ram offense converting one of them into a touchdown.
Sylvania leads the all-time series by a narrow 32-31-3 margin. Geraldine has won the last two meetings at Sylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.