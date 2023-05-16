SARDIS CITY — The Boaz baseball team’s best season since 2007 ended with a loss to archrival Sardis in the Class 5A state playoff semifinals Friday, May 12.
The Pirates reached the fourth round of the postseason for the first time in 16 years and only the second time in program history. It’s the first time Adam Keenum has steered the program to the semifinals during his head-coaching tenure.
The historic Boaz-Sardis series produced a game-day atmosphere unlike anything either community has ever seen for baseball.
“The atmosphere was unbelievable,” Keenum said. “I’m not sure we will ever witness a high school baseball environment like it again. We can’t thank the Boaz community enough for supporting our team the way they did Friday night and the entire season.”
Sardis defeated Boaz 4-2 in game one and 7-5 in game two.
“Our guys laid it all on the line and never quit when they had some opportunities to lay down,” Keenum said. “We knew going in the team that made the least amount of mistakes would win.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t make some routine plays in game two and got down 5-0 in the first. Our guys kept battling back and made it a game in the seventh, but we came up a little short.
“Sardis is a great ballteam and you can’t give them extra outs like we did Friday. Tip your hat to them for taking advantage of those opportunities.
“I am proud of our guys for competing and playing hard not only Friday, but all season.”
The Pirates, who finished as the 5A, Area 13 runner-up to Sardis, beat Springville in round one, Madison Academy in round two and Arab in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
“It was a phenomenal year for our program,” Keenum said. “Anytime you can make a run like we did, it’s unforgettable.
“Our seven seniors were great leaders and stepped up in big-time situations all season. We told these seniors in ninth grade they had a chance to be special and leave behind a great legacy.
“They put in the time and worked their butts off, and it’s so rewarding to see them reap the rewards of that work. There were memories made that will last a lifetime, and I’m blessed to be their coach.”
Boaz’s seniors are Cade Whorton, Tyler Whaley, Bo Hester, Sean Baugh, Davis Kilpatrick, Branson Honea and Noah Long.
Keenum praised his staff for their contributions to the 2023 team’s success.
“Our assistant coaches put in many hours getting them prepared all season and specifically during the playoffs,” he said. “Coach Brewster has been with me since day one 10 years ago and does a great job getting our guys prepared.
“Coach Stewart, Coach Waldrop, Coach Camper, Coach Gilliland and Coach Strange all have stepped up and made this season a memorable one for everyone involved.”
