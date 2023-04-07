Lori Phillips Samples
Boaz
Lori Phillips Samples, 54, of Boaz, AL, went home to rest with her personal Lord and Savior on April 3rd, 2023.
Lori was born on January 28, 1969, to Charles and Johnnie Beth Phillips in Altus, Oklahoma. Nearly three years later, Lori welcomed her younger brother Patrick J. Phillips. She spent her childhood participating as a Brownie Scout, playing softball, and all things one might consider typical. However, the word typical does not describe Lori. Lori was extraordinary!
Graduating in the Boaz High School Class of 1987, Lori had an incredible zest for life that overflowed to all around her. She graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1991, with a degree in Elementary Education. She later achieved a Master’s Degree from The University of Alabama. Lori began teaching at Boaz Elementary School, as a kindergarten teacher, in 1998. She was currently completing her 25th year teaching.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Emma Kate (Matt) Harrison; grandson, Jaxon Levi Harrison; parents Charles Lee Phillips and Johnnie Beth Phillips; brother Patrick Joseph Phillips; nieces Anna Clare Phillips and Julia Catherine Phillips; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, students, co-workers, and fur babies.
The funeral service was held on April 6th, at McRae Funeral Home, Boaz, AL, at 4 p.m. Family and friends were received prior, for visitation, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pastor David Smith and Pastor Jimmy Allison will be officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Bobby Tuck, Mark Smith, Matthew Phillips, Matt Holland, Bear Bartlett, Byron Gilliland and Steve Harper. The graveside service immediately followed at Bethlehem FCM Church, Walnut Grove, AL.
The family would like to especially thank Lori’s Pastor, David Smith, who was by her side and made every effort to save her life, at her departure. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter.
Gary Lynn “Gov” Word
Crossville
Gary Lynn “Gov” Word, 65, of Crossville, died Jan. 20, 2023.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. April 15, 2023, at Union Grove Cemetery in Crossville. Bro. Max Roden will officiate. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Chasity Boggs; brother, Larry Word; and two nephews.
Hazel Dean Noles
Albertville
Hazel Dean Noles, 93, of Albertville, died April 4, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Concord Baptist Church of Albertville with Bros. Wiley Bailey, Kenneth Lasseter, Lynn Darnell and Jeff Stanford officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Gary Noles (Sheila) and Larry Noles (Susan); brother, Lamar Williams (Marie); eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jo Ann Orr
Albertville
Jo Ann Orr, 89, of Albertville, died April 2, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Roy Miller officiating. Burial was in Mt. High Baptist Church Cemetery in Martling.
Survivors include sons, Willie Orr (Teresa) and Allen Orr; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
LC Pruitt
Albertville
LC Pruitt, 84, of Albertville, died April 2, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were Friday, April 7, 2023, at Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Andy Hyde officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Phillip Pruitt and Jason Parrish; sister, Brenda Hopkins; brothers, Larry Pruitt and Jerry Pruitt (Faye); 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Roger H. Vaughn
Albertville
Roger H. Vaughn, 75, of Albertville, died April 4, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Vaughn; daughter, Amy Vaughn; sisters, Diane Davis and Paula Bonds (Mike); and one grandson.
Terry Ray Vandiver
Grant
Terry Ray Vandiver, 51, of Grant, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Apasara Childress Langley
Formerly of this area
Mrs. Apasara Childress Langley, 57 of Winder, GA., formerly of this area, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forrest Home cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Langley is survived by her husband, Roger Langley, of Georgia; daughters, Katie Langley and Scarlett Langley, both of Georgia; father, Perry Childress (Gloria), of Albertville; brother, Perry Anthony Childress, of Albertville; half-brother, Jason Childress, of Albertville; and step-sister, Amanda Gentry (Mike), of Albertville; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Langley (Cheryl) and Steve Langley (Kandie); and sister-in-law, Susan Allen (Jesse).
David Shadid
Boaz
Mr. David Shadid, 72, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A private graveside service will be at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Shadid is survived by his wife, Debbie Ennis Shadid, of Boaz; stepdaughter, Brandi Box, of Tennessee.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.