A celebration of life for Anita McBurnett will be Feb. 11.
Join family and friends as they pay their respects and celebrate McBurnett Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Marshall County RSVP building, 19272 U.S. 431 in Guntersville.
McBurnett passed away earlier this month following a long illness. She was the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director for more than 20 years.
“Gather with us to celebrate and remember a remarkable lady who is truly missed,” said family members planning the event.
Making a difference in people’s lives drove Anita from a career redesigning solid rocket motors to a career in emergency management.
Raised on a farm and having five siblings, Anita learned early on the value of hard work, teamwork and doing what had to be done. During her school years at Lincoln High School, she enjoyed mentoring younger students, played on sports teams, travel softball and was drum major.
It was that spirit of teamwork, her organizational skills and her ability to coordinate efficiently that drew her to a job in the EMA.
“Anita was a pillar of the EMA community,” said current EMA Director Blake Farmer.
“She was not just dedicated to local EMA, but to EMA in the whole state. She was an advocate for everybody. Her main thing was to always be prepared.
“She always said ‘Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.’”
From 2005 until her retirement in July 2022, Anita served as the director of the Marshall County Emergency Agency. Anita received numerous awards throughout her career. In 2013, she was awarded Alabama Association of Emergency Managers’ most prestigious honor-The Pat Neuhauser Spirit of EMA Award. The same year, the Marshall County EMA won the AAEM Preparedness Program of the Year Award. She also served as the President of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers from 2014-2017, making a difference throughout the State of Alabama.
In her two-decade history with the Marshall County EMA, McBurnett was invaluable in guiding the county through numerous natural disasters including the infamous tornado outbreak of 2011 and of course the Covid 19 pandemic.
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said McBurnett’s legacy will live on in the county.
“She’s an individual we won’t be able to replace,” Hutcheson said.
“We have a good replacement in Blake Farmer. He’s going to do a good job for us.
“Anita worked with all the mayors, schools and everyone so well. Marshall County will miss her greatly.”
Survivors include a brother, Don McBurnett (Sue); sisters, Sharon McBurnett and Donna Lynn Sanders (David); brother-in-law, Leonard Mayfield; nieces and nephews; and several great- nieces and great-nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her partner of 45 years, Diane Hunter.
