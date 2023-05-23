Sardis baseball senior standout Luke Weems signed to play for Gadsden State during a Jan. 23 ceremony in the SHS library.
During his remarks that day, Sardis head coach Kevin Vinson said something that made me think he’s not just talking about winning county and area championships. He’s talking about winning it all in 2023.
Four months later, Coach Vinson’s squad ended its season by playing for the Class 5A state championship, where it lost to an outstanding Holtville team led by Jacksonville State signee Sam Silas and Southern Miss commitment Drey Barrett.
My brother, Jeff, along with Barry Galloway and Dave Socha broadcast the state championship series from Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
A Holtville fan told the radio crew that Barrett was the losing pitcher in the quarterfinals two years ago and the losing pitcher in game three of Holtville’s setback to Russellville in the state finals last year. The gentleman predicted the Lions would win it all next year, and I see no reason to believe they can’t.
Luke Weems and Evan Brown are the Lions’ only seniors, and Evan wasn’t a starter. Every player in the starting lineup against Holtville returns in 2024 except Luke, who I expect to do great things for Gadsden State.
This season, the Lions made a believer out of me with their impressive sweep of Russellville in the 5A quarterfinals. To me, the Golden Eagles were the measuring stick for 5A baseball, because they had won state titles in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
But on May 5, the Lions took down Russellville 6-4 and 4-0 behind Blaze Gerhart, who delivered one of the best performances in Sardis baseball history.
His walk-off, two-run homer won game one, and he followed up by throwing a four-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in game two.
The Russellville victory propelled Sardis into a monumental semifinal series against archrival Boaz. In the annals of the rivalry between the neighbors, none of their athletic teams had ever clashed with a berth in the state finals on the line.
The matchup produced an incredible scene at Sardis on May 12. In my 35 years at the paper, I’ve never witnessed an atmosphere for baseball locally like I did that night. All the players will be telling their children and grandchildren about it someday, because the archrivals might never meet again in that situation.
Sardis swept the Pirates 4-2 and 7-5 to advance to the state finals for the first time in program history.
A total of 208 teams qualified for the state playoffs — 32 in each class 1A through 6A and 16 in 7A, which has only eight areas. When the final round of the postseason arrived, only 14 played for a state title, and the Lions were one of them.
The best season in Sardis baseball history included a school-record 30 wins, along with Etowah County and Class 5A, Area 13 championships, capped by the magical playoff run.
The Lions represented their school, community and families with class and sportsmanship, making all students, fans and alumni proud to be Sardis Lions.
The best baseball in the state is being played in Etowah County, Alabama.
