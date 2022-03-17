MONTGOMERY – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate is 3.1%, unchanged from December 2021’s rate, and below January 2021’s rate of 4.0%. January’s rate represents 69,141 unemployed persons, compared to 69,434 in December and 90,390 in January 2021.
“Alabama’s healthy economic environment is carrying on, with our unemployment rate holding steady yet again for a fourth consecutive month,” said Washington. “While holding steady may not seem like a positive thing to some, given the uncertainties that currently exist in our national economy, I’m proud to say that, so far, Alabama is maintaining positive employment trends.
“Additionally, our job growth has continued, with more than 33,000 jobs created since January of last year,” Washington continued. “Wages have shown yearly growth as well, with total private weekly earnings up $30.60. Other industries, such as leisure and hospitality and education and health services, have also seen remarkable yearly growth.”
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 33,500, with gains in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+11,200), the leisure and hospitality sector (+10,100), and the construction sector (+4,500), among others.
Over the year, average weekly wages increased by $30.60. The leisure and hospitality sector saw yearly wage growth of $34.93, and the education and health services sector saw yearly growth of $101.88.
All 67 counties experienced an unemployment rate drop, over the year.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.2%, Marshall, Limestone, and Cullman Counties at 2.5%, and Morgan, Elmore, and Blount Counties at 2.6%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 11.2%, Lowndes County at 8.6%, and Perry County at 8.4%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood at 2.0%, Alabaster at 2.1%, and Athens and Madison at 2.3%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.0%, Prichard at 7.3%, and Bessemer at 5.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.