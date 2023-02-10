Certain personal and religious traditions are important to individuals for mental and emotional well being, as well as one’s relationship with the Lord. With the loss of many such traditions in society, one would think that the church would be the one place where such traditions can still be found. Yet that is not always the case.
Some churches no longer sing the classic hymns loved and familiar to a significant number of her members, for example.
Some church leaders have bought into the fallacy that anything that has been done a certain way for a long time (tradition) cannot have any value and must be done away with and replaced with something more modern. (Certainly that does not apply to certain fields such as medicine and technology.
I love the strides modern medicine has made, and I do not want to go by to typing on a manual or even electric typewriter and a bottle of correction fluid.)
But in worship, Christian education, evangelism, and missions, certain traditions (the way something has been done for a long time) are good and must be preserved.
Just because something has been done a certain way for a long time does not mean that it is irrelevant, outdated, and of no value.
Some church leaders are going to great lengths to distance themselves from any traditional elements in church life or from certain people with whom they associate certain traditions as we saw in the last article in this series.
Some church leaders have bought into the myth that seekers and the young generation are turned off by such traditions.
A few months ago, I ran across an article in an automotive magazine that immediately caught my eye. The byline under the photo read: The “Not Your Father’s Oldsmobile” marketing effort alienated people of all ages.
I thought to myself, “Isn’t that exactly what way too many churches are doing?” In an effort to put distance between themselves and “your father’s church,” they have not only alienated the older generation, but the younger ones as well in some cases.
How exactly did Oldsmobile accomplish such a feat? This advertising campaign eventually put them in their grave, and no doubt the founder of Oldsmobile, Ransom E. Olds, who was already in his grave, was turning over in it. Even though Olds sold over a million vehicles in 1986, someone in the company wanted to shake the image that its cars were for the elderly, as if that were a bad thing.
The ill-conceived campaign used former stars of stage and screen and their not-so-well known children.
Even an individual, who worked for the ad company, admits the campaign was just plain weird.
Some of those featured in the ads were the late Priscilla Pressley and her daughter Lisa Marie. Others were Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner of Star Trek fame; former Beatle Ringo Starr and Rod Serling’s daughter. Serling, creator of the Twilight Zone, was already deceased.
As one might imagine, the older generation were offended. And perhaps Oldsmobile was happy about that as they were trying to shed the image of building cars for seniors.
However, the campaign did not attract younger customers to their showrooms either. Within five years, sales were cut in half. In another five years, GM shut down this division that had been around for 100 years.
While experts agree that other issues played a factor in Oldsmobile’s demise, most agree this effort to change its image was the final nail in the coffin.
Is there a lesson the church can learn from this defunct brand of General Motors?
Yes.
First, churches need to appreciate and value the elderly in the community and church.
In oriental society, the aged are highly valued, but not so much in western culture. That needs to change.
Instead of the church being influenced by the culture in this regard, it is time for the church to be salt and light to culture by demonstrating respect for the aging population rather than glorifying youth culture.
It appears that many of the changes made in churches are geared to reaching the youth culture. And yes they need to be reached. Yet do we see changes being made to reach the senior culture? Seniors need the Lord as well. In fact, there should be a greater urgency to reach them with the gospel as their time is shorter than youth culture.
Seniors in churches are often asked to tolerate the changes so they can reach the youth culture.
Seldom have I heard of churches asking the youth culture in the church to tolerate elements of worship and other aspects of church life for the benefit of the seniors.
Some argue that the seniors will be at church no matter what is going on. And others argue that we must reach the younger generation or the church will die out. Both of these arguments are valid to some degree.
I contend that it is possible to reach the youth culture without the radical removal of traditions valued by our seniors and even others in the church that are not so senior. Our church seniors must be held in high esteem and valued. To have the attitude that they will be at church no matter what is going on is just wrong.
A second lesson the church can learn is to embrace who we are. Olds was doing well in their market segment, but when they tried to change, they not only lost that segment but were unsuccessful in reaching the ones they wanted to reach. Every church has her niche. Embrace it and do it well and make adjustments as necessary. Don’t try to become something you are not.
I have always admired Rick Warren who started and pastored Saddleback Church in California for forty years. They reached thousands for Christ.
As the church began to have significant growth, numerous pastors sought to follow the Saddleback “model” hoping it would bring similar results for them. No matter what type of church they pastored or where they were located, they began to dress casual and some even wore the Hawaiian shirts like Rick. Worship services were overhauled to be more like Rick’s church. Even if they were the largest church in a county seat town in the South with a traditional name or image, they changed it all. Even Warren warned pastors and churches against doing this, but they did not listen.
Pastor and church, embrace who you are. Don’t make the same mistake Oldsmobile made.
Would Oldsmobile still be around today if they had not tried to change their image of building cars for old people, alienating both young and old customers alike? We will never know. Lots of people lost jobs when the 100 year old company folded. And that is sad.
This one thing I do know. Churches that are distancing themselves from that which is considered traditional run the risk of alienating both young and old alike.
“There is a way that seems right to a man, but in the end it leads to death.” Proverbs 14:12
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.