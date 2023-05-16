Brandon Blake Betz
Albertville
Brandon Blake Betz, 33, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at noon Wednesday May 17, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Diamond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Bro. Kenney Royal and Bro. Chris Watkins will be officiating.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Teneal Betz; daughter, Brylin Betz; son, Reese Betz; step-sons, Brok and Mason Dorsett; brother, John McKune; sisters, Brooke Argon, and Cynthia McKune; step-siblings, Jackie and Jacob Hudson, Maggie and Kevin Duke, Michael and Michelle Patton; step-dad, Mark Patton; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Phyllis and Jeff Fleming; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Neal and Sandy Heflin,; in-laws, Jessica and Eric Lemaster, Tiffany and Matt Corman, Kasey and Chris Terrell, Samantha and Kel Sealey, Neal Heflin, Travis Heflin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carolyn Joyce Gamble
Boaz
Carolyn Joyce Gamble, of Boaz, died May 12, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne; her granddaughter; and her great-grandson.
A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Karen A. Rogers
Guntersville
Karen A. Rogers, 70, of Guntersville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No formal services are planned. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Kemper Rogers; sons, John Kemper Rogers Jr. (Kelly) and Weylin De Rogers (Martha); three grandchildren; and a brother, David Minton.
Marie Cochran
Albertville
Marie Cochran, 95, of Albertville, died May 14, 2023, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Brent Roe and David McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Cochran; two nieces; and two nephews.
Robert Glen Kilpatrick
Guntersville
Robert Glen Kilpatrick, 71, of Guntersville, died May 11, 2023 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Williams officiating and burial in Excel Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughters, Sonia Orr (Willie), Tabatha Cohen and Robin McBrayer (Charles); son, Christopher Kilpatrick (Leslie); mother, Peggy Kilpatrick; sisters, Becky Oden (Wyman), Priscilla Beard and Temple Claburn; brother, Willard Kilpatrick Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Tim Johnson
Boaz
Tim Johnson, 54, of Boaz, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Haney’s Chapel Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Johnson; two sons, Kody (Erin) Johnson, and Trevor Johnson; a grandson; mother-in-law, Linda Stanfield; brothers and sisters, Mark Johnson, Angie (Phillip), Joseph (Lindsey) Byrd and Doug (Sheina) Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
