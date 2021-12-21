Marshall County School Superintendent Cindy Wigley is choosing to focus on the positive following a devastating house fire Friday.
Wigley sped away from a Marshall County School Board meeting late Friday afternoon after being notified her home was on fire before 4 p.m.
The home, located on Wesley Chapel Road adjacent to the Mt. Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, was later deemed a total loss.
“Thank you to everyone for all of your love and support,” Wigley wrote on a Facebook post Sunday.
“We haven’t been able to respond to each one of you, but we will in time.
“God puts people in your life for a reason- family, friends, and acquaintances. We are so thankful he has blessed us with each one of you. A special thanks to everyone who has made efforts for us to have necessities, offered their homes and support of any kind. There are not enough words to describe our appreciation.”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday advising the Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating what is believed to have been a “possible home invasion of a residence and house fire on Wesley Chapel Road in the Douglas area.”
No injuries to any family members were reported. However, no details regarding the alleged home invasion have been shared publicly.
Arson investigators took advantage of fair weather Saturday to investigate at the home before heavy rains moved into the area Saturday evening.
“They can do their work if it is a light rain, but torrential rain will make it impossible for them,” said Marshall County Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie Saturday morning.
On Monday, Guthrie said the investigation is ongoing, but no new details would be released.
Wigley shared on Sunday the family’s cat – ironically named “Smoke” - was discovered alive following numerous hours of searching. She said sons Colby and Corlee had been searching but the cat must have returned home once the unusual activity ended.
“She heard Colby’s truck and came out from under a piece of metal from the house,” Wigley said.
Wigley spent much of Monday with the cat undergoing surgery for a jaw injury.
“They kicked my cat and knocked its jaw out of socket,” she said of the alleged home invaders.
“The cat is having surgery in Decatur right now.”
Wigley thanked the innumerable people who have prayed for the family, reached out by phone, text and Facebook and offered assistance of all types since the fire.
“There is evil in this world that we will never understand,” Wigley said.
“What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama. We love you all.
Thank you for your continued prayers.”
