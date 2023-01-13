Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said safety is a top priority for him and his staff, especially when out on the road responding to calls. That’s why on Wednesday, he asked the County Commission to consider increasing liability insurance coverage for all deputy coroners.
Currently, the coroner’s office has four deputy coroners to respond to fatalities across the county using their personal vehicles for transportation. Nugent raised concerns over who would be liable in the event one of his deputies had a car accident while on duty.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the deputy coroners are covered under the county’s liability insurance. However, the Commission decided Wednesday to seek quotes for additional coverage.
“They use their vehicles, we pay them mileage, and they were wondering if they were covered or not,” Hutcheson told The Reporter. “I had the county attorney do a lot of research, and they are covered… We’re looking at going out and getting them an extra policy just to make sure there’s double coverage.”
At the previous Commission meeting last December, Nugent proposed solving the liability issue by getting the deputy coroners county vehicles. He said upping the insurance coverage would help the problem, but not solve it completely since the deputy coroners would still be out their deductible and a vehicle in the event of an on-the-job accident.
“My concern is making sure that the guys that are able to do this job are taken care of,” Nugent told The Reporter. “... I want them to know the County has their back.”
He said he hopes the Commission will be able to make a decision at the next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“I just want a resolution to this, whether it be an additional policy, whether it be vehicles,” Nugent said.
In other business, the Commission:
Approved a request for a variance on Lot 10 in Marina Village Subdivision in District 2.
Approved a preliminary Plat Approval for Christmas Lane Subdivision in District 1.
Approved a preliminary Plat Approval for Freehome Estates Subdivision in District 2.
Announced a white goods pickup and dumpster day for District 2 on Jan. 23.
Approved bidding out mortuary transports.
Approved the County Rebuild Alabama Annual Report for the fiscal year 2022, during which 9.32 miles of road were resurfaced for $1,611,724.95.
Approved an agreement with Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare related to Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Grant; $12, 600.
Approved a Xerox copier lease agreement for $30.79 per month for 36 months for the Sheriff’s Office’s new deputy room.
Approved bidding out oil change services.
Approved the sale, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.