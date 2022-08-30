This is an opinion column.
A young, talented coordinator who is unproven as a head coach, and who you hope learns on the job to continue the strong tradition or recent winning ways of the game.
Instead, JSU swung for the fences and landed Rich Rodriguez, maybe the biggest coaching hire not named Lincoln Riley during the last cycle.
Sure, it had been four seasons since Rodriguez was ousted from Arizona, and there’s always questions when a layoff that long happens, but Saturday was the first step in showing that JSU made the right choice.
Yes, it’s only one game and I’m not going to sit here and say the Gamecocks are going to win every game and go on to win the national championship or anything crazy like that, yet. But Rodriguez showed why he was viewed as one of the brightest offensive minds in the last 25 years of college football, and why he took teams to three BCS bowls.
The Gamecocks likely entered Saturday’s game against at Top-10 ranked Stephen F. Austin as underdogs, and after trailing 17-7 in the second quarter, you wondered if the combination of a tough opponent combined with working out the kinks was going to be too much for JSU to overcome.
Instead they racked up 35 unanswered points and finished the game with nearly 500 yards of offense. Oh, and they did all that despite the last 13-plus minutes of the game being wiped out due to lightning and storms in Montgomery hitting.
Quarterback Zion Webb and the JSU backfield ran Rodriguez’s offense to perfection after the early hiccups, where one might have expected Rodriguez to sit Webb. Instead, it was 285 yards on the ground in basically three quarters of play.
It was everything those of us who grew up when Rodriguez turned West Virginia in a power remember about his offense.
With this being JSU’s lone year in the ASUN, and final year in FCS before the jump to FBS and Conference USA, the Gamecocks appear to have the right coach to lead them through that transition, and a coach who could have the team playing some of its most exciting offense in a long while.
