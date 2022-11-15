ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Festive lights and horse-drawn carriages along the street. Ice skating in a winter wonderland and squealing children high on Santa, cocoa, and cookies. It’s not Whoville. It’s Christmas in Albertville.
Albertville will offer enough Christmas spirit to grow even the Grinch’s heart this year. From seasonal festivities for all ages to the region’s largest real ice-skating rink, the atmosphere of Albertville will be ripe with wonder, joy, and romance all Christmas season.
Nov. 17-19:
Downtown Open House
Albertville kicks off the season Nov.17-19 with numerous festive activities throughout the city. The Tree Lighting Ceremony at the historic depot starts Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by the Thanksgiving/Christmas parade through downtown. Individuals, couples, and families can all enjoy the Downtown Open House event that Friday and Saturday. Local retailers will offer round the clock Christmas fun, like visits with Santa, cookie decorating, ornament making, Christmas storytimes, and more. This is also a perfect time to start Christmas shopping. Many stores will offer holiday discounts and sales the whole weekend, and Merry Market opens, which features local individual vendors.
Before visitors leave downtown, they can have the gifts they purchased at area retailers wrapped and ready to go under the tree for free at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
And, what is a holiday event without some winter wonderland magic? Sand Mountain Skate will open Nov. 18. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. and open skate times start 4-10 p.m. that night. Plan your Christmas weekend in Albertville with an extensive list of activities at cityofalbertville.com/christmas.
Nov. 18-Jan. 6:
Sand Mountain Skate
The amphitheater at Sand Mountain Park will soon transform into the region’s largest outdoor, real ice skating rink.
Sand Mountain Skate offers exciting activities throughout the Christmas season with public skate lessons, rental availability for birthday, corporate, church, and private parties, school field trips, nightly holiday light shows after Thanksgiving, Santa Claus appearances, movie showings, Sip on Sand Mountain wine tasting, and more!
Open skate times vary each day. Book a party and see open skate times at sandmountainskate.com. Follow Sand Mountain Skate on Facebook at facebook.com/sandmountainskate to learn about special public events.
Thursday, Nov. 17
• Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m., downtown Rotary Park Pavillion
• Thanksgiving/Christmas parade, 5:30 p.m., downtown
Friday, Nov. 18
• Sand Mountain Skate Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m., Sand Mountain Amphitheater
• Christmas Karaoke with spiked hot chocolate house special and Lena’s Rolling Kitchen on site, 5-8 p.m., Main Channel Brewing Company
• Free carriage rides downtown, 5-9 p.m., rides start and end at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce
• Jingle and Mingle with Angelina’s Coffee Camper and Sinfully Sweets delicious holiday treats, 5-9 p.m., The Outdoor Loft
• Holiday portraits with Santa and sampling bar with dips, crackers, cider, and cocoa, 5-9 p.m., Local Joe’s
• Kid’s sugar cone Christmas tree decorating station & Abuelita hot chocolate/sweet tamales bar, 6-8 p.m., La Michoacan Homemade Ice Cream
• Visits with Santa, 6-8 p.m., Plaid Giraffe Children’s Clothing store
• Sand Mountain Skate open skating time, 4-10 p.m., Sand Mountain Amphitheater
• Book signing events by local authors, Shades of Pemberley Book Store
• Live music and holiday drink specials at Busted Oak Bourbon Society
• Pink Friday shopping and wine bar, Stach on East Main
• Cookies, cocoa, and holiday specials at Bucci Boutique and Bucci Beaus
• Holiday sales, extended hours, and refreshments at Unique 4 U Design Studio
• Letters to Santa, Albertville Museum
• Christmas Caboose Picture Station for family pictures (located beside Train Depot)
• Free Christmas gift wrapping for any purchase made locally with a valid receipt, Albertville Chamber of Commerce. Please provide your own box.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Free carriage rides downtown, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., rides start and end at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce
• Abuelita hot chocolate/sweet tamales bar at La Michoacan Homemade Ice Cream
• Christmas storytimes with dramatic readings of favorite Christmas stories and book signing events by local authors, Shades of Pemberly Book Store, times vary
• Cookies with Santa, 10 a.m.- noon, Historic Train Depot, bicycle giveaway for 4 lucky kids!
•Albertville High School Vocal Ease and Albertville Middle School Vocal Point performances, 9:45 a.m. at the Historic Train Depot, 10:45 a.m. at JaMoka’s Coffee Co., 11:45 a.m. at Local Joe’s
• Merry Market, featuring booths from several local vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hammer’s Hall
• Holiday portraits with Santa and sampling bar with dips, crackers, cider, and cocoa, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Local Joe’s
• Cookie decorating kits with Mrs. Claus, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Albertville Home Bakery
• Children’s Christmas Fun Zone play area and local holiday farmers with local jams, jellies, breads, and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Farmer’s Market
• Live music and holiday drink specials at Busted Oak Bourbon Society
• Cookies, cocoa, and holiday specials at Bucci Boutique and Bucci Beaus
• Champagne bar and children’s face painting station at Stach on East Main
• Holiday sales, extended hours, and refreshments at Unique 4 U Design Studio
• Ornament making for children 12 and under at Plaid Giraffe Children’s Clothing store
• “Winner Wonderland” with the first 50 customers receiving a scratch off coupon valued at 10-25% off your purchase that day. (Must be 18 years or older to be eligible for scratch off), The Outdoor Loft
• Hot chocolate and cider bar, 7am-2pm at JaMoka’s Coffee Co.
• Vendors, food trucks and a live Christmas tree lot on site at Cherrywood Market
• Letters to Santa, Albertville Museum
• Christmas Caboose Picture Station for family pictures
• Free Christmas gift wrapping for any purchase made locally with a valid receipt, Albertville Chamber of Commerce, please provide your own box.
• Sand Mountain Skate open skate time, 12-10 p.m., Sand Mountain Amphitheater.
