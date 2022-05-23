The Albertville City Schools Board of Education welcomed a new member to the team during its annual meeting Tuesday night and bid farewell to a longtime colleague and friend.
After 10 years of service, Rory Colvin will be stepping down from her position on the board and will be replaced by Melissa McKee, who was officially approved by the Albertville City Council Monday night. The city council interviewed two other candidates for the board position.
“Melissa is a community member, a fantastic citizen. She’s been involved in the [Albertville Chamber of Commerce] and various organizations,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “She has vested interest in our system with children in our system, and she’s going to bring a fresh, new perspective for our board. We look forward to working with her.”
Though her final 5-year term does not officially end until May 31, Tuesday night was Colvin’s last board meeting.
“Also, in that same breath, we want to wish Rory Colvin the best of luck moving forward. We want to honor her and thank her for 10 wonderful years of service to our school system and the students. She’s done a great job.”
As one of her last actions as a board member, Colvin nominated Bobby Stewart as president and Sandy Elkins as vice president of the board.
Also during the meeting, the board recognized 14 new hires including new strength and conditioning coach Gavin Halford and several career/tech teachers.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the April 19 and May 10 meetings.
• Approved fundraiser revenues for May.
• Approved deletions for May.
• Approved the following independent contracts related to graduation and summer services.
• Approved the April 2022 financials. Revenue were $5,180,898.37 and expenditures were $5,435,023.39.
• Approved an amendment to the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, updating the estimated ad valorem taxes to reflect what was actually received. “I only increased our ad valorems about $300,000 based on our percent increase,” CSFO Christy Meade said. “That does not impact our budget overall a lot but does give a little extra for local expenses.”
• Approved various school fundraisers.
• Approved the following bids and bid renewals:
1. Milk and Dairy Products with Borden, under the same terms and conditions as the original bid.
2. Juice and Other Bottled Beverages with Coke, under the same terms and conditions as the original bid.
3. Apple MacBook, accept the low bid as submitted by Apple.
4. Student School Supply Packs, accept the low bid as submitted by EPI.
• Approved the out of state field trip for Future Business Leaders of America to travel to Chicago, Illinois for the FBLA National Conference on June 28- July 3.
• Discussed a Risk Notification regarding the alumni house’s transition to a advocacy center. According to the notification, items deposed or donated from the alumni house were not properly approved by the board. All items have since been accounted for and documented.
• Approved the date change of the June 21 meeting to June 30 at 7:15 a.m.
• Approved the 2022-2023 board meeting schedule, which can be found online.
• Discussed the summer work calendar. Staff will be on a four-day work week starting the Memorial Day week and go through July 4 week, then back on a five day schedule.
