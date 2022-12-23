ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Emma Greer hit five 3-pointers and poured in 25 points, propelling the Albertville varsity girls to a 57-39 triumph over Grissom on Dec. 16 in a Class 7A, Area 7 matchup at Albertville Gymnasium.
Molly Morrison scored 14 for the Lady Aggies, who built leads of 14-7, 24-15 and 43-31 at the quarter breaks.
Kenyan Smith contributed eight, Ava Teague and Gracyn Robeson three each and Hannah Burson and Sierra Harris both two for AHS.
Lamaria Jones topped Grissom’s offense with 18 points.
Albertville 62,
Etowah 55
On Tuesday night, the host Lady Aggies toppled Etowah behind 20 points from Greer and 19 from Morrison.
