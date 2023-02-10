An Albertville woman entered a guilty plea to manslaughter Tuesday.
According to Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Leslie Sims, 41, of Albertville, accepted a guilty blind plea deal for manslaughter in connection to the murder of Jana Chatman on Nov. 5, 2021.
Chatman was found near her wrecked car off Dixie Dale Road in Albertville with fatal gunshot wounds.
Following an investigation, the Albertville Police Department developed Sims as the suspect. Once she was taken into custody, she confessed to her involvement in Chapman’s murder.
She was booked into the Marshall County Jail and remains under a $1.5 million bond on charges of drug trafficking and murder. She will be sentenced May 1.
Michelle Abney, mother of Jana Chapman wants closure following Sims’ sentencing.
“If you kill somebody, you should get life in prison. But that is not the way it’s going. They’re offering her 10 to 20 years, and I pray every day she gets the 20 years,” Abney says.
Abney has been mourning the death of her daughter all this time while hoping that the woman responsible will come clean and accept accountability for her actions.
”Losing a child is very hard and knowing why and who for a year now is the problem. We found out who, now I need to find out why. And I hope that day, May 1st, she can turn around and look at the family and tell them she’s sorry for taking my daughter. I don’t know if I can forgive her but I’m trying. I’m trying, I just need closure,” she said.
