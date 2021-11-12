CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Keith (11-1) 19, Notasulga (9-2) 2
Brantley (11-0) 48, Millry (8-4) 15
Maplesville (11-1) 22, Linden (6-5) 15
Sweet Water (11-0) 54, Kinston (8-4) 7
NORTH
Woodland (5-7) 21, Meek (8-4) 14
Wadley (11-1) 28, Hubbertville (9-3) 14
Decatur Heritage (10-2) 76, Ragland (9-3) 60 (DH QB Brayden Kyle wets state record with 11 TDs and 68 total points)
Pickens County (10-2) 38, Winterboro (7-5) 16
CLASS 2A
SOUTH
B.B. Comer (10-2) 34, Isabella (8-4) 25
Clarke County (10-2) 27, Ariton (10-2) 20
Lanett (10-2) 33, Luverne (9-2) 0
Highland Home (7-5) 32, Elba (10-2) 0
NORTH
Southeastern (8-4) 37, Sulligent (7-5) 18
Cleveland (10-2) 61, Midfield (9-2) 46
Mars Hill Bible (9-3) 47, Tanner (8-4) 20
Spring Garden (12-0) 40, Aliceville (8-4) 35
CLASS 3A
SOUTH
Montgomery Academy (9-3) 21, Trinity Presbyterian (9-3) 17
T.R. Miller (10-2) 35, Opp (9-3) 14
Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 31, Bayside Academy (9-3) 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) 39, Slocomb (8-4) 37
NORTH
Fyffe (10-1) 43, J.B. Pennington (8-4) 14
Saks (11-1) 36, Oakman (9-3) 22
Piedmont (10-2) 31, Lauderdale County (10-2) 0
Winfield (12-0) 56, Ohatchee (9-3) 27
CLASS 4A
SOUTH
American Christian (11-1) 49, Jacksonville (7-4) 35
Vigor (11-1) 34, Cherokee County (7-4) 0
Handley (9-2) 28, Bibb County ((9-3) 14
Jackson (10-2) 45, Saint James (10-2) 33
NORTH
Madison Academy (11-1) 35, Priceville (10-2) 7
Good Hope (9-3) 35, Northside (10-2) 21
Brooks (12-0) 42, Randolph (10-2) 21
Oneonta (11-1) 36, Gordo (9-3) 26
CLASS 5A
SOUTH
Andalusia (8-4) 48, Demopolis (7-5) 26
UMS-Wright (11-1) 14, Greenville (8-4) 12
Faith Academy (7-4) 40, Central, Clay County (8-3) 33
Pike Road (11-0) 29, St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-4) 17
NORTH
Center Point (9-3) 9, Ramsay (6-5) 0
Pleasant Grove (10-1) 35, Leeds (10-2) 0
Fairview (11-1) 35, Russellville (9-3) 21
Parker (11-1) 41, Alexandria (11-1) 34
CLASS 6A
SOUTH
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2) 28, Baldwin County (8-4) 22
Saraland (10-2) 35, Lee-Montgomery (8-3) 7
Hueytown (11-1) 49, McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-5) 17
Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)
NORTH
Pinson Valley (9-3) 20, Oxford (7-5) 0
Mountain Brook (11-1) 45, Jackson-Olin (9-3) 14
Gardendale (10-2) 35, Homewood (6-6) 27
Clay-Chalkville (12-0) 56, Briarwood Christian (10-2) 21
CLASS 7A
SOUTH
Central-Phenix City (12-0) 77, Theodore (10-2) 41
Auburn (10-2) 56, Enterprise (8-4) 21
NORTH
Thompson (11-1) 45, Oak Mountain (7-5) 7
Hoover (12-0) 24, Hewitt-Trussville (9-3) 23
