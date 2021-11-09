Christopher Coty Noblitt
Guntersville
Christopher Coty Noblitt, 30, of Guntersville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at noon at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Daniel Sullivan officiated. Burial was in Highpoint Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Kayla Warner; daughters, Maleigha and Alasia Noblitt; unborn son, Kyland Noblitt; mother, Tracey Barton; father, Mark Noblitt; brother, Jerry Barton Jr.; grandmother, Linda J. Pounds; and mother and father-in-law, Maryann and Daniel Sullivan.
Charlotte Teal
Cornelius
Albertville
Charlotte Teal Cornelius, 75, of Albertville, died Saturday, Nov.6, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Highpoint Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Larry Camp and Rev. Greg Stone officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Memorial donations are suggested to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Mrs. Cornelius is survived by her husband, Wendell Cornelius; daughter, Christa Walker (David); son, Rodney Cornelius; two granddaughters; brothers, Randall Teal (Wanda), Marion Teal (Martha); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Howard Williams
Boaz
Howard Williams, 87, of Forrest Home Road, Boaz, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Services were on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Calvary Baptist with Bro. Shannon Pullen and Bro. Chris Cornutt officiating. Burial was in the Forrest Home Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, George Ann Williams, of Boaz; sons and daughter-in-law, Stanley Williams, of Florida, and Steven and Rebecca Williams, of Boaz; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Carolyn Cornutt; brother and sisters-in-law, Tom and Janet Williams, of South Carolina, and Charlotte Williams, of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Calvary Baptist Church 7659 Alabama Hwy 168 Boaz, Alabama 35957.
Danny Lewis Claborn
Boaz
Danny Lewis Claborn, 75, of Boaz, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at New Home Baptist Church in Boaz. Rev. Jason King will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 before the service at the church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Claborn; daughter, Michelle Claborn; sister, Shelia Ricks (Henry); and two nieces.
Judy Sue Decker
Boaz
Judy Sue Decker, 59, of Boaz, died Nov. 5, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Brooks officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her spouse, Jesse Decker; son, Joshua Eric Decker (Alanna Lyshea Spivey); mother, Noma Herring; sisters, Rhonda LeMaster (Darryl) and Donna Nixon (Dennis); brothers, Tony Herring (Genia) and Victor Herring; and three grandchildren.
Lukah Oren
Wheeler
Infant Lukah Oren Wheeler died Oct. 26, 2021.
There will be a celebration of life for Lukah at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Lukah’s ashes will be buried at the Forest Home Cemetery next to his great-grandparents. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his parents, Josh and Kendall Wheeler; grandparents, Billy and Teresa Anderson and Dave and Jana Wheeler; and several aunts and uncles.
Norma Holt Moses
Rainsville
Norma Holt Moses, Rainsville, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Shephed’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Rainsville Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin McCreless and Rev. David Marks officiated. Burial was in Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sons, David Holt (Vicky), of Rainsville, and Kevin S. Holt, of Fyffe; sisters, Martha Goddard, of Leesburg, Fl., and Debra Lingerfelt (Larry), of Geraldine; sister-in-law,Freddie Scogin, of Cartersville, Ga.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Joyce Mansel
Johnson
Albertville
Joyce Mansel Johnson, 76, of Albertville, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Forsythe, of Tennessee, and Jimmy and Megan Mansel, of Albertville; daughter, Roseanna Rolison, of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.