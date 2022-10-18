The Reporter is pleased to announce that Boaz sophomore running back Tristan Childers is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the prep football games of the Oct. 14 weekend.
Childers is the first winner from Boaz during the 2022 season.
Childers rushed 26 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Pirates to a 51-16 triumph over Sardis that kept them in the hunt for a Class 5A state playoff berth. Boaz’s rushing attack gained 370 yards against the Lions.
Childers scored on runs of 39 and 2 yards in the second quarter and added a 5-yard TD run in the third period.
For the season, Childers tops Boaz with 679 yards on 103 carries. He’s scored seven touchdowns.
Honorable mention
Logan Anderson, Fyffe: Anderson, a sophomore running back, rushed 23 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, propelling the top-ranked Red Devils to a 40-6 whipping of No. 5 Pisgah that clinched the Class 2A, Region 7 championship.
Anderson’s TDs came on runs of 13, 1, 1, 2 and 1 yards.
For the season, Anderson has gained 911 yards and is averaging 12.5 yards per carry. He’s scored 21 touchdowns.
2022 Player of the Week winners
Week zero: Jaxon Hamby, freshman DB, West End
Week 1: Andy Howard, junior QB, Albertville
Week 2: Carlos Mann, junior RB, Geraldine
Week 3: Antonio Spurgeon, senior QB, Guntersville
Week 4: Brian Chapman, sophomore QB, Sardis
Week 5: Eli Teal, senior QB, Douglas
Week 6: Logan Anderson, sophomore RB, Fyffe
Week 7: Kane Lawson, junior RB, West End
Week 8: Tristan Childers, sophomore RB, Boaz
