The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Brock Colvin for House District 26, which is in Marshall County.
“Brock Colvin will be a strong voice for business and for agriculture in the Legislature,” said Stanley Sumners, Marshall County Farmers Federation president. “He will be a great leader who represents conservative ideals, so we support him whole-heartedly.”
Colvin graduated from the University of Alabama. He is a former insurance professional and current financial advisor.
Colvin is active in many aspects of the community. He as a member of the Albertville Rotary Club, Albertville and Boaz Chambers of Commerce and Southside Baptist Church.
“I am proud to receive the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Federation,” said Colvin. “I have always supported the same conservative values they have and realize that agriculture is a huge economic force in our state.”
The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 340,000 members. It uses a true grassroots approach to select candidates, relying on FarmPAC endorsements from county Federation boards for local elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.