President Joe Biden on Wednesday revealed his plan to cut student loan debt by $10,000 per borrower currently making less than $125,000 a year, and by $20,000 per Pell Grant recipient.
Biden’s plan to “give middle class families breathing room” would also extend the student loan payment freeze, which has been in place since March 2020, through the end of the year. After that, the plan will allow borrowers to cap their payments to 5% of their monthly income.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the nation's federal student loan debt stands at $1.6 trillion, representing approximately 43 million borrowers. In Alabama, roughly 632,800 residents have student loan debt with an average amount of $37,137, according to educationdata.org.
Addressing student loan debt has been an issue for Biden since even before he took office. As he now attempts to make good on some of his campaign promises, some are criticizing his plan for not going far enough, while others say it will only make things worse in the long run.
“In the unending string of reckless policies put forth by the Biden Administration, the student loan forgiveness serves as the latest installment,” Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama) said. “Biden is catering to the radical left to appease his base which, according to recent polls, does not approve of his performance in the White House.
“The cost of this policy is only the newest burden that will be shifted onto taxpayers that have no stake in it," he added. "It’s simply unfair to those who have been to college and paid off their loans; an agreement they understood when choosing to pursue higher education. I fear this policy will lead to new students borrowing more and more money from the government with the expectation that the taxpayer will pick up the bill down the road.”
Even Democratic leaders, such as Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, spoke out against the plan, saying it’s unfair to those people who have worked hard to pay off their loans and also doesn’t sufficiently address the root problems around student loans.
“This announcement by President Biden is no way to make policy and sidesteps Congress and our oversight and fiscal responsibilities,” said Pappas, according to CNN and Fox News. “Any plan to address student debt should go through the legislative process, and it should be more targeted and paid for so it doesn’t add to the deficit.
“The President’s plan also doesn’t address the underlying issue of the affordability of higher education, and it is clear that the high cost continues to limit opportunities available to students,” added Pappas.
The U.S. Department of Education is expected to release more details on how to apply for the loan discount in the coming weeks.
