ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Lady Aggie flag football team won its first game Tuesday night, sealing a 19-6 victory over Anniston High School.
For those unaware, girls high school flag football is now an AHSAA-sanctioned sport, with teams across the state competing in their first or second year.
The Lady Aggies, led by head coach Quinton Williams, were able to get their first taste of victory Tuesday. Quarterback Faith Burden scored the first-ever Lady Aggie touchdown on a sweep play that saw her scamper for a 20-yard touchdown. The point-after was good, with a short pass to Chelovedie Lorissaint, but was called back for a holding penalty. The second attempt was no good.
The defense, led by an aggressive attack in Ruby Perez, Adison Godwin and Zoe Williams, held host Anniston on a crucial fourth-down play that resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Aggies were able to get on the board again with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Burden to Riannah Alford. The point-after was no good, making the score 12-6.
After another crucial defensive stop, the Aggies were able to drive down the field behind a big completion to Glendy Morales, and then a reverse play that saw Shelby Godwin hand off to Amiyah Hampton, with Hampton running for a 30-yard touchdown. The point-after was good with a completed pass from Aceianna Winters to Michelle Martinez, making the score 19-6.
To seal the victory, Godwin intercepted an Anniston pass to end the game.
“I am incredibly proud of the grit our team showed,” said Sarah Hudgins, who serves as an assistant coach and school sponsor. “They played hard and never lost faith in themselves to secure the win over Anniston.”
Anthony Burgess serves as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator.
“The girls played hard,” Burgess said. “They stuck to the game plan and showed tenacity. They’re understanding the offense more and more each week, which showed last night.
“We took what the defense was giving us and that resulted in some explosive plays. I couldn’t be more proud of them”
Albertville’s head coach is Quinton Williams.
“This team is a group of young women who have dreamed to be more than expected of them,” Williams said. “And they’ve done that. They’ve created a team, a family, a culture, and now a win. Faith Burden and Ruby Perez led the charge to an amazing victory.”
Albertville returns to action on Oct. 3 when it welcomes J.B. Pennington and Sparkman to town. The Aggies meet Pennington at 5:30 p.m. and Sparkman at 7:30. Pennington and Sparkman battle at 6:30.
AHSAA flag football teams are divided into 16 areas. The Aggies are in Area 15 with Anniston and Oxford.
