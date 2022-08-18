The Arab Knights ran wild on Thursday night, scoring on their first seven possessions and totaling nearly 500 yards of offense, rolling past Albertville in the season opener, 47-14.
Drake Franklin scored three times on the ground for the Knights, who scored six of their seven touchdowns on the ground, and rushed for 349 yards before a trio of kneel downs to end the game. Franklin paced Arab with 153 yards on 19 carries, while Drew Puccio added 136 total yards and two scores.
With the win, Arab has won three straight over Albertville.
While Arab ran wild, the Albertville offense was stuck in neutral for most of the game, posting just 81 yards of total offense, while the Aggies were penalized 13 times as a team.
"We're going to watch the tape, but we do have to move on," Albertville coach Chip English said. "I was telling them, nobody feels sorry for us. We come back, we work and we prepare. If you believe in your process you stick to your process. Doesn't always mean it's going to be sunshine and roses, but if you believe in it, you stick to it and try to be as consistent as possible and grow as a football team. And hopefully we can do that from this week to next week."
After a three-and-out from Albertville to open the game, Arab wasted little time getting on the board, going 73 yards in seven plays and just over two minutes, capped by Franklin scoring from 31 yards out. The lead swelled to 14-0 on their next possession when Hayden O'Reilly punched in the first of his two scores from 2 yards out.
Late in the first quarter, the Knights hit for their lone passing score of the game, when quarterback Aidan Cox rolled to his left, hitting Puccio between a pair of defenders, then watching him race 56 yards to make it 20-0 after one.
Cox finished 10 of 14 for 148 yards and the score.
Despite the hole, Albertville found itself back in the game early in the second when Kaleb Gant took the ensuing kickoff inside the Arab 30 to give the Aggies their best field position of the game. Hayden Howard drew a flag in the end zone for pass interference, then three plays later on 3rd and 12 from the 16, Andy Howard threw a strike to Cooper Colvin over the middle to cut the lead to 20-7.
Colvin led Albertville with four grabs for 40 of Howard's 57 passing yards.
That was as close as the Aggies got, as the Knights responded with three more scores before the halftime break, with O'Reilly running in from 10 yards out, Puccio weaving a 51-yard run for a score, and Franklin scoring from 6 yards out with 34 seconds left in the half to make it 40-7 at the break.
Franklin capped the scoring for Arab with a 5-yard run on the Knights' opening possession of the second half.
Albertville got its final points early in the fourth quarter when senior Anthony Hollis stepped in front of a pass from the Arab backup quarterback and raced down the far sideline for a nearly 50-yard return and score for the game's final margin.
With the opener behind them, Albertville will look to regroup with another non-region Marshall County game, making the short trip to Boaz next Friday for the annual Backyard Brawl game.
"You try to learn as much as you can from tonight so we don't make the same mistakes," English said. "Moving forward, you just try to prepare. Boaz, they're a solid team too. We can't expect to play like we did tonight and win anything. Just consistency in our play, and find ways to make the little things work."
