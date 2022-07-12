Some fellow employees of Connie Lamb at Foodland Plus in Albertville recently came together and created a fundraiser to help Lamb cover recent medical expenses.
Lamb, who is in her early 70s, works in the Foodland Plus deli. Her coworkers and friends include Cameron Vaughn, a senior at Albertville High School, and Charlie Hallcox, a freshman at Snead State Community College.
“Charlie and I talk to Ms. Connie multiple times per week,” Vaughn said. “We had known for a little while about her financial needs, and Charlie came up to me one day at work and said she wanted to find a way to help, but did not know how.
“I was left in charge of figuring out how to provide financial aid for my dear friend. I decided that we should attempt to do a fundraiser. After several Google searches, we decided that we were going to make beaded bracelets. We also decided to include the word ‘Inspire’ on every bracelet we made, as Ms. Connie was an inspiration to us and we were inspired to serve.
“We began to make several bracelets and quickly discovered we would need way more than we originally made. So, we purchased more supplies and got our friends to help. Kenyan Smith, Adison Pierce, Ethan Perigo, Braxton Kinney, Glen Couch, Alyssa Timmons and Grant Jones helped us make and deliver countless bracelets.”
The group accepted donations and sold bracelets for two weeks and then presented the money to Lamb on June 25. Lamb asked that the amount not be disclosed. Instead, she wants it described as a love offering.
“I had become very close friends with Connie when I started dating Cameron, solely because they were very close friends,” Hallcox said. “I quickly began to notice how stressed she was and how many times she would bring up her financial needs.
“We thought about every word in the dictionary [for the bracelets], but came to the decision that ‘Inspire’ would be perfect considering how inspired we were by her. I am so blessed to be able to watch the Lord work on Ms. Connie’s behalf. I was sick and tired of hearing this sweet woman suffer in finances and I wanted to do something about it.”
Vaughn said there were so many others who helped out and contributed to the cause that he couldn’t name them all.
“I am so thankful God gave us the opportunity to serve, and we are thankful for him guiding us every step of the way,” Vaughn said.
