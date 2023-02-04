My dad didn’t go to church with us when I was growing up….he found his religion long after all us kids were grown and a few of the grandkids were born. Mother, on the other hand, never missed a service except on those rare occasions when Daddy suggested we ride over to Summerville, Georgia, and visit his older sister and her husband. Aunt Bessie and Uncle Millard’s house was one of my favorite places to go and I always got excited when Momma gave in and agreed on the day trip. She always said she figured the good Lord would forgive her for missing church and visiting family every now and then.
Aunt Bessie lived in a small white clapboard house in downtown Summerville. Uncle Millard had a body shop out behind their home where he stayed most of the time, repairing cars and making a living. Even on Sundays when we visited, there would be a steady stream of men coming and going to his little business.
When we arrived at their place after driving for what seemed like forever, my dad would join Uncle Millard out back, while Mother took me inside with her. Once, I asked to go out to the shop, too, but Momma said little girls didn’t need to be around stuff like that. Looking back, I’m not sure if she meant the cars, the men or the brown paper bags they passed around.
While Mother and Aunt Bessie cooked dinner and caught up on all the family chit-chat, I had free range to explore the house. It was an older home, probably over a hundred years old, and had been built originally without indoor “facilities.” Years before I was born, however, Uncle Millard had enclosed the back porch to accommodate a toilet, a sink and big white bathtub.
Aunt Bessie had pink rugs covering the old planks on the floor and had matching towels lined up along the wall. The bathroom wasn’t fancy by any means, but it was very different from ours at home, so I usually made it my first stop on our visits. I never stayed in there long in, though, because it was too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer.
I didn’t go into Aunt Bessie’s living room very much because there was a big floor furnace separating it from the kitchen. I was extremely short and couldn’t jump over the metal monstrosity, so if I did venture in there, I would tip-toe across it across it with hopes I didn’t fall through. In the winter time when it blew hot air and sounded like a freight train, I’d get Momma to pick me up and carry me across it.
There were three bedrooms at my aunt’s house, but the big one on the front was my favorite. There was a huge mahogany bedroom suite with tall posts on the bed, a large chifferobe and several elaborate mirrors. Aunt Bessie sold Avon, so the dresser top displayed an array of those little glass bottles shaped like cars, turkeys and pipes all filled with smelly cologne I recognized from Uncle Millard.
She had tiny tubes of lipstick on a glass tray that of course, I had to try on and she also had green and yellow tubes of lotion that I rubbed all over my arms and legs. By the time Momma and Aunt Bessie put dinner on the table, I was always smelling good and smacking my ruby red lips.
Finally, around noon, we would all gather around the big table in the middle of the kitchen. There was usually a baked ham and bowls of white beans, creamed corn and coleslaw to accompany it along with a big pone of cornbread.
My favorite dish that Aunt Bessie cooked though was her fried potatoes. My mother was the best cook in the world, but her spuds were no match for my aunt’s. I’m sure they both cooked them near the same way, but somehow those Russets in Georgia were just better.
I remember on one of our visits, I climbed up to my seat and started bawling when I looked across the table. There sat a big bowl of buttery mashed potatoes beside the ham instead of the customary plate of fried ones. Momma started apologizing to Aunt Bessie while trying to hush me. She even told me she would cook some for me when we got home, but spoiled little me continued to cry. I even went so far as to tell my sweet mother that her fried potatoes weren’t as good as Aunt Bessie’s. That’s when Daddy’s face went red.
My aunt didn’t pay none of us no never mind though and just went over to the sink and started peeling and cutting up potatoes. Mother tried to stop her but she wasn’t having it.
She encouraged everyone to start eating and Uncle Millard shrugged, filled his plate and winked at me. Aunt Bessie put some lard, the chopped potatoes and a handful of salt in a big iron skillet and then covered it all with a heavy lid. She joined us back at the table and told me to not cry because my fried “taters” would be ready soon.
Daddy quickly ate in silence then walked outside to light up a Pall Mall. It wasn’t long before Aunt Bessie loaded my plate with those salty morsels of brown and white goodness and I was in pure Heaven. They were crispy and mushy all at the same time and I ate every bite of them while Momma helped with the dishes.
On every visit after we ate, we all gathered together either in the living room or on the front porch to talk a while longer. But not that Sunday. As soon as everything was cleaned up, Daddy walked into the kitchen and said it was time to go….and that’s when I started getting a little nervous.
He didn’t say a word on the drive home but I could hear Momma praying every few miles. I was only five years old, but I was taught an important lesson that day when we returned to Alabama.
I learned about manners and how to behave in public. I learned that in life, I wouldn’t always get my way or get everything that I wanted.
Plus, I learned that a hickory switch just doesn’t hurt as bad with a belly full of the best fried “taters” in the world.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.