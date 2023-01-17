An Albertville woman is lodged in the Marshall County Jail after an investigation into alleged child abuse.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was the focus of an investigation opened by the Marshall County Department of Human Resources. She is accused of neglecting and causing injury to a 7-year-old child.
DHR and the Albertville Police Department investigated and upon completion of the investigation charged Dieu with one count of aggravated child abuse.
She was processed into the city jail and later transferred to the Marshall County Jail where she remains under a $250,000 bond.
“The Albertville Police Department Detective Division would like to thank the Marshall County Department of Human Resources, and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center for their assistance in this investigation,” Cartee said.
