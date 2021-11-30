Marline Eugene Gipson
Albertville
Mr. Marlin Eugene Gipson, 80, of Albertville, died Oct. 23, 2021, at home with his wife and daughter beside him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Marlin graduated Albertville High. He retired from Kendall cotton mill after 38 years. He and his wife, Karen Greer Gipson, celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary this year. Marlin is a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Albertville.
Marlin is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Marlin, jr. (Tracy); daughter, April Baker (Ken); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother/uncle, Ray Slaton (Karin).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosetta Gipson Smith; stepfather, C.T. (Shorty) Smith, and his sister, Carol Pankey (Bob).
Marlin’s greatest pleasure was a visit from his two great-grandchildren while he was still well enough to enjoy them.
Sandra Mattie Downs Goble
Boaz
Ms. Sandra Mattie Downs Goble, 72, of Boaz, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Rehab Select of Albertville.
She suffered in her earthly body from serious sickness for a number of years. Early Saturday morning she was relieved of her physical pain and anguish when her Lord and Savior granted a merciful deliverance through a peaceful death while sleeping. Absent from her once frail and feeble body, she is now in the presence of Jesus Christ, her Heavenly Father.
Graveside service was Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the New Life Christian Center Cemetery with Bro. Mike Lusk and Bro. Chris Hopper officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mable Downs; sister, Joan Sollie; brother, Jimmy Downs, and nephew, Brian Downs.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Naylor, of Boaz; daughter, Maggie (James) McBryer, of Texas; brothers, Waylon (Phyllis) Downs, of Boaz, and Maxie (Martha) Downs, of Albertville; sisters, Shirley Peel of Huntsville, Juanita Sims of Boaz, Janice (Mike) Lusk, of Boaz, and Debra (Mike) Hopper, of Boaz; many beloved nieces and nephews; and friend, Travis Naylor.
Christopher “Chris” Lackey
Boaz
Mr. Christopher “Chris” Lackey, 54, of Boaz, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral service was Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Strong officiating. Visitation was Saturday afternoon from 5 until service time.
Mr. Lackey was born in East Lake, Birmingham, Alabama on March 29, 1967, to Joseph Eugene and Shelia Kay Riddle Lackey. He lived most of his life in Marshall County.
He had a great love for music and started playing guitar at age 13. He started with Gospel music and later he became a well-known Bass guitarist and exceptional vocalist. He was well known in the Sand Mountain area. He played with numerous bands know as the Wishful Thinking (his band) and Dixie Gamblers, winning numerous trophies with Battle of the Bands. He also did opening acts for Steve Warner and Aaron Tippin.
Mr. Lackey is survived by his wife, Susan Lackey, of Boaz; son, Caleb Lackey, of Snead; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Shon Coody, of Albertville; five grandchildren; mother, Shelia Riddle, of Albertville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shane and Amy Lackey, of Boaz, and Bret and Whitney Lackey, of Crossville; sister and brother-in-law, Brandi and Darrell Jones, of Albertville; and a niece and several nephews.
June Sanford Jenkins
Boaz
June Sanford Jenkins, 77, of, Boaz, passed on to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Ms. Jenkins was born on April 11, 1944, to B. B. and Lola B. Ross Sanford. June graduated from Boaz High School, Snead Junior College with an Associate in Arts degree and from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Arts degrees. She taught high school for over 30 years, first teaching English at Albertville High School and later teaching Home Economics at Douglas High School. A devoted mother, June took a break in between to raise her children John and Amy. She was a life-long, active member of The First Baptist Church of Boaz.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Paige Jenkins, of Northport; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Scott Robertson, of Georgia; grandchildren, Anna Claire Robertson, Will Robertson, Halle Jenkins, Corin Jenkins, Ellen Robertson and Madde Kate Jenkins; brother, Bruce Sanford, of Boaz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan Noel, of Boaz, Gail and Joe Sparks, of Cherokee Ridge, Connie Sanford, of Birmingham, Pam and Tom Martin, of Gadsden, and Jan and Jim Thompson, of Birmingham; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Stuart Noel and Blake Noel. She was preceded in death by her parents, B.B. and Lola Sanford
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at First Baptist Church Boaz. P.O. Box 337, Boaz, AL 35957.
Larry Gene Parker
Hanceville
Larry Gene Parker, 71, of Hanceville, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Lathamville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Parker is survived by his daughters, Wendy Kelso (Edwin), Dana Galaviz (Toby); extended family, Roberta Starnes, Barbara Roden, Amy Moctezuma (Leo), Becky Short and Anthony Starens; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.
Matthew D. Smith
Guntersville
Matthew D. Smith, 29, of Guntersville, died Nov. 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Steven Simmons officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his parents, David Smith and Lucindia Simmons (Scott); sisters, Crystal Smith and Nicole Smith; and brothers, Bud Smith, David Moore and Shannon Smith.
Nancy Thompson Bearden
Boaz
Nancy Thompson Bearden, 74, of Boaz, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Mike Johnson officiated.
Mrs. Bearden is survived by her son, Chip Bearden (Christy); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ray Thompson.
Rita Bigbee Story
Albertville
Rita Bigbee Story, 58, of Albertville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Wade Gable will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:30 until 8.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Pettit; son, Billy Pettit (Stacy); daughter, Christy Monday; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Wyatt Bigbee (Martha), Gordon Wayne Bigbee, Jr., and Roy Alvis Bigbee; sister, Helen Marie Phillips; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jim Hefner
Albertville
Jim Hefner, 79, of Albertville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service was at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at 3 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Gardendale. Rev. Whitt Hibbs and Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated the service.
Jim is survived by his wife, Katye McSpadden Hefner; son, Emory (Lena) Hefner; a grandson; sister, Louise Hefner Hibbs; sister-in-law, Nancy Hill Hefner; and a host of relatives and friends.
Carvey Z. Walling
Crossville
Carvey Z. Walling, 71, of Crossville, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his residence
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Rev. Daryl Ross and Rev. Rickey Fowler officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Walling; daughters, Candace Franks (Jacob), and Carron Freeman (Clint); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sarah Brown (Robbie), Debbie Gibbs (Ron), and Vickie Williams (Michael).
Carol J. Smith
Boaz
Carol J. Smith, age 78, of Boaz, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Joey Smith officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jenny and Greg Copeland, of Boaz, and Angie and Tracy Frame, of Decatur; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers, 2320 Homer Clayton Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976. www.FoundationForMMC.org
Elizabeth A. Brown
Albertville
Elizabeth A. Brown, 63, of Albertvill\e, died Nov. 20, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her spouse, Andrew Sparks; mother, Bobbie Young; and brothers, Steve Whitten (Lee Ann) and Tony Whitten (Phyllis).
