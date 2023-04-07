The Boaz varsity baseball team celebrated senior night Tuesday by crushing Crossville in a doubleheader sweep at Pirate Park that clinched a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Pirates won the opener 26-0 behind home runs from Carson Gable and Tyler Whaley and doubles from Tyler Osborn, Brooks Gentry, Gable, Noah Long and Davis Kilpatrick. Long finished with two doubles.
Whaley batted 4-for-5 with one run and six RBIs while Long finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Gable and Kilpatrick both closed 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs. Osborn was 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI.
Landen Alexander, Cade Whorton, Daniel Posey, Gentry, Bo Hester and Elijah Kelly all scored two runs. Sean Baugh contributed two RBIs.
Branson Honea threw a no-hitter for Boaz. He struck out nine and walked none.
The Pirates posted a 24-0 victory in the nightcap.
Hester homered, Posey and Long each tripled and Tyler Pierce, Kelly and Kilpatrick each doubled. Long, Pierce and Kelly all collected two hits for Boaz.
Long scored five runs, Kelly four, Hester and Kilpatrick both three and Pierce, Whaley, Baugh and Alexander all two.
Posey got four RBIs, Kelly three and Whaley and Hester two each.
Whorton was the winning pitcher. He tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
On Wednesday, the Pirates traveled to Piedmont and suffered a 6-5 loss to the Bulldogs, who are ranked fourth in Class 3A.
Piedmont’s big inning was a five-run fifth that gave them a 6-1 lead. The Pirates scored two in the fourth and two in the fifth, cutting it to 6-5.
Whaley batted 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Pierce went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI to lead the Pirates’ attack.
Posey closed 1-for-2 with an RBI while Hester was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Long went 1-for-4 with one run.
Alexander scored two runs and Osborn one. Whorton contributed an RBI.
