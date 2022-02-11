Behind a balanced offensive attack and a rowdy home crowd, Sardis continued its season of firsts, knocking off Douglas for a 67-53 win and the 5A Area 13 tournament title.
It’s the first area tournament title for the Lions under the current format.
“It was a great night, the atmosphere was awesome, our student section was as packed as I’ve seen it all year,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “They were a big factor in the momentum, we got hot in the first half and started making some shots and the crowd was really involved, and you could tell the community was wanting the win. It goes out to the whole school.”
Saydi Rutledge scored a career-high 20 points behind five 3-pointers on her way to being named Tournament MVP, while Kaylen Wallace had a 10 point, 10 rebound double-double, along with four others who netted six points or more in the win.
The victory allows the Lions to host Monday’s sub-regional game against Fairview, who was downed by Guntersville in the 5A Area 14 championship game.
The Lions jumped out to a quick lead, burying a 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession, and staking themselves to a 15-7 lead after one, with Rutledge hitting the first two of her triples in the period.
Then in the second, the Lions turned up the defensive pressure, forcing turnovers that led to transition baskets, while Rutledge continued her hot night by knocking own three more 3-pointers in the second. It added up to a 21-10 advantage in the period, and a 19-point halftime lead.
“Douglas has a good team and we’ve had some battles with them, our first possession we hit a 3 and that’s a good way to start the night,” Cullom said. “But the second is when we took off and scored 21. Saydi hit three 3’s, we got them in transition and turned them over quite a bit, so the second quarter was a big difference and we took a 19-point lead into the half.”
In the second half, Douglas clawed the lead down to 12 on a couple occasions, but that’s when Sardis’ depth took over. In addition to Rutledge, and Wallace having big nights, the Lions got eight points and seven assists from Belle Trammell, while Kytha Edwards and Jayda Lacks each scored eight, and Caroline Johnson added six. That depth helped stave off any Douglas thoughts of a comeback during the second half.
“We’ve been preaching the whole year that our depth is going to help us, you have girls who want to play the whole game, but you want to be able to rest your legs and save some for February,” Cullom explained. “The county tournament we had different players step up, and then tonight we had a whole different group step up. What it does is makes us hard to game plan, they come in and try to stop one player and we’re fine. Game planning for us is pretty difficult.”
With the area title in-hand, Sardis now faces an unfamiliar opponent in Fairview with a spot in the Regional Tournaemnt at Jacksonville State on the line. For the Lions, the see a similar team, but say the advantage of playing at home is a big help when it comes to an opponent they don’t often face.
“From talking to different people and seeing some film, we’re pretty similar,” Cullom said of the Aggies. “They’re pretty deep, they’re skilled and fundamental players, so it should be a good battle. The biggest thing is we hosted the area tournament so we get to keep our routine, we don’t have to load the bus and make that trip. Homecourt has been huge all year, we only lost once here all year. We just shoot it better here, and the fans have been great all year and had packed houses, and to me that’s a five or six point difference every night when the fans are involved and making a difference.”
Monday’s game is slated for a 6 p.m. tip off in Sardis.
