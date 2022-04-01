Obituaries for April 2, 2022

Claude Henry Campbell
Grant
Claude Henry Campbell, 84, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care. He was a member of Hampton Cove Church of Christ.
He was born on July 8, 1937, in Grant, Alabama and grew up in the Mt. Shade community. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Bevel Campbell; three children, LaBronn Campbell (Cathy), Tony Campbell (JoJo), and Alan Campbell (Michelle), all of Huntsville; seven grandchildren – Mark Campbell, Shane Campbell (Brooke), Amery Dawn Freeman (Forrest), Halea Vonderheide (Joe), Lindsey Dardin, Conway Campbell (Casey), Shelby Campbell (Josh), and six great grandchildren – Abby and Stella Campbell, Jack Buchanan, Bryce and Jeanne Lou McGahey, and August Campbell; nephew Dr. Michael Campbell (Lisa). He was preceded in death by his parents Zelma May Jones and Ira Jerdon Campbell, brother James (Brownie) William Campbell, sisters Geraldine Campbell Kirkland, and Julie Campbell Tucker.
Claude was a hard worker all of his life. He and Dorothy were married at the age of seventeen, and he worked every job he could find to support his growing family. In 1965 he began managing a Texaco station at night, and in 1969 he became a consignee for Texaco. In 1975 he became a distributor for Texaco products and formed Campbell & Sons Oil Co., which became one of the largest distributorships in the state of Alabama. He retired in 1989 at 52 years old, leaving his sons in charge of the business. In retirement, he and Dorothy spent many winters in Florida playing golf. They also bought land back in Grant and started a cattle farm called CC Ranch. He was in the cattle business for 17 years and sold out in 2005. He was a gun and knife collector and enjoyed hunting trips with his sons and nephew, as well as many vacations with Dorothy. Over the years, they made close friendships from near and far that remain with them today. Due to a heart condition, Claude attributed his long life to his cardiologist and nephew, Dr. Michael Campbell. From the time Michael graduated from medical school he oversaw Claude’s care and medical treatments. Claude always considered him more like a son than a nephew. He leaves a lasting legacy with his family and friends and encourages everyone to live by his motto “If you can’t be on time, be early.”
Visitation was from noon – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st with service to follow at Grant Memorial Chapel. Bro. Bro. Keith Hodges and Bro. Harold Kelly officiated. Burial was at Free Home Cemetery immediately following service. Pallbearers were Mark Campbell, Shane Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Conway Campbell, Joe Vonderheide, Richard Mayhall.
In lieu of flowers, Claude requested that you help a family in need in his memory.
James “Dennis” Burgess
Albertville
James “Dennis” Burgess, 62, of Albertville, died March 29, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Albertville First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the church. Bros. Chris Johnson, Lynn Darnell and Denny McClendon will officiate.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Burgess; sisters, Bonnie Lacy (Edward) and Betty Pearce; sister-in-law, Brenda Womack (Ray); brother, Johnny Burgess (Myra); special aunt, Elizabeth “Sissy” Burgess; and godchildren, Amanda Sellers, Whitney Richards and Stephen McClendon.
Janice Carolyn
Cunningham
Gadsden
Janice Carolyn Cunningham, 67, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Carnes (Larry); brother, David Cunningham; and two nephews.
The family has chosen cremation; a memorial service will planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Joe Paul Baggett
Scottsboro
Joe Paul Baggett Sr., 85, of Scottsboro, died March 29, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Friday, April 1, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Barnes officiating.
Joe is survived by his wife, Shirley Cook Baggett; three children, Paula (Keith) Henderson, Wayne (Erin) Baggett, and Joey (Meredith) Baggett; five grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
Peggy Ann McLeod Stanfield
Attalla
Peggy Ann McLeod Stanfield, 79, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Stanley Freeman officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ray Stanfield; children, Victor Stanfield (Rhondia), Kathy Stanfield, Teresa Stanfield and Beth Barnard (Tom); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail Harris, Joan Reynolds and Doris Freeman; brothers, Michael McLeod, Gary McLeod and Jimmy McLeod; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Richard D. Long
Albertville
Richard Long, 65, of Albertville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Lisa Kennedy officiated the service.
He is survived by his son, Derrick Long; sisters, Marjorie Dennis, Vicki Davis, Emily Medlock and Peggy Scott; and special friend, Terri Odom.
