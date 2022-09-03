ARAB — Victim of a staunch defensive effort and physical rushing attack, the Douglas Eagles dropped its Class 5A Region 7 opener on Friday night to the Arab Knights 40-6, which marked the Eagles’ first loss of the 2022 season.
After a scoreless first quarter of action, the Knights found its footing on offense early in the second.
With 11:19 remaining in the quarter, Arab running back Drake Franklin rumbled into the end zone from 13 yards away to cap off a seven-play, 52-yard drive to take a 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Knights beat the Eagles to a short pooch kick to immediately get the ball back on the Douglas 43 yard-line. Just four plays later, Franklin, again, crossed the goal line from 15 yards out to extend the Knights’ lead to 14-0 with 10:14 remaining in the opening half.
The Knights would score once more before halftime to take a 21-0 lead to the locker room. Franklin reached the end zone on a 1-yard carry with just more than three minutes remaining in the half.
The Knights received the ball to start the second half. On the first play from scrimmage, Franklin ripped through the Eagles defense for a 65-yard touchdown run — his fourth and final score of the night — to take a 27-0 advantage. The PAT was no good.
Franklin amassed an unofficial total of 193 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The Knights reached the end zone two more times in the fourth quarter.
With 11 minutes remaining, Arab quarterback Aidan Cox connected with Dakota Nesmith for a 28-yard touchdown pass to go up 34-0.
About four minutes later, Drew Puccio threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Strickland to give the Knights a 40-0 lead.
The Eagles’ offense struggled to find a rhythm all night. All but three drives ended with a punt. Arab’s Adrien Schmidt snagged an interception at the Knights 13 yard-line from Eagles quarterback Eli Teal with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter, keeping Douglas out of the end zone. Then in the third quarter, on the Knights 33 yard-line, Douglas turned the ball over on downs after failing to pick up a first down.
But the Eagles finally hit pay dirt late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout. On the team’s final drive, with just 29 seconds remaining in the game, reserve quarterback Cason Walls connected with Hunter Long for a 22-yard touchdown throw to cut the Arab lead to 40-6. The Eagles’ two-point conversion failed.
Running back Jonathan Fountaine lead the Eagles’ offense with approximately 95 total yards of offense.
With the loss, Douglas falls to 2-1 overall on the season and 0-1 in region play.
Next week, the Eagles will look to bounce back and pick up their first region win as they host Guntersville (3-0, 1-0).
Arab improves to 3-0 and 1-0 in region play. The Knights will aim to stay perfect next week as they travel to Sardis (1-1) for another Class 5A Region 7 matchup.
