A six-run outburst in the top of the third inning propelled the Albertville Aggies to a 12-6 triumph over host Grissom of Huntsville in Tuesday’s Class 7A, Area 7 softball matchup.
Besides their big inning, the Aggies scored one in the first, three in the fourth and two in the seventh. Grissom’s highest-scoring inning was a three-run fourth.
Riannah Alford paced Albertville’s 12-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs and five RBIs. Her homer was a two-run shot in the third.
Anna Mullinax batted 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third frame.
Molly Morrison finished 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and
two RBIs, and Caroline Cochran went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Ella Smart closed 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs, and
Christen Amos was 1-for-2. Adison Pierce walked twice and scored a pair of runs.
Pierce was the winning pitcher for the Aggies.
She gave up 13 hits, six earned runs and two walks. She had three strikeouts.
Etowah 1,
Albertville 0
The host Blue Devils won a pitcher’s duel between Pierce and Sydney Simpson on Monday in Attalla.
Simpson tossed a one-hitter with no walks and 16 strikeouts to earn the victory. Pierce scattered five hits, allowed an unearned run and struck out eight.
Morrison singled for Albertville’s only hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.