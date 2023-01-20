A back-and-forth game saw No. 4 seed Geraldine knock off No. 5 seed Collinsville 44-40 Tuesday night at Fyffe’s Mike Cochran Gymnasium in the varsity girls quarterfinals of the DeKalb County Tournament.
Geraldine led 14-7 after a quarter, but the Panthers rallied for a 25-18 advantage at intermission and were in front 28-27 after three.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Collinsville 17-12 in the fourth quarter, with six players contributing points.
Geraldine’s Hallie Burns scored a game-best 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Sara Smith tossed in eight, Lili Ramirez seven and Kaley Brock six for head coach Jamie Gilbert’s team.
Charlie Smith and Reese Johnson both got three and Kaleigh Butler one.
Sophia Wills’ 13 points led Collinsville. She connected on three 3-pointers.
Nayeli Mata collected 12 points and Tyla Tatum nine.
Geraldine 42,
Asbury 33
The Lady Bulldogs wrapped up regular-season Class 3A, Area 14 play by downing the Rams on Jan. 13 at Asbury.
Geraldine trailed 4-3 after a quarter, but Gilbert’s squad led 15-10 at the half and 30-21 at the third-quarter break.
Johnson’s three treys and 14 points paced the Lady Bulldogs. Angelina Varela followed her with nine.
Butler contributed six, Sara Smith four, Kentlei Rogers and Burns three each, Charlie Smith two and Kaley Brock one.
Naydamar Calderon led Asbury with 11 points. Shayla Pacheco got seven and Daisy Zurita five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.