Bark It at the Market set for Saturday in Albertville

Join the Albertville Farmer's Market and Second Chance Animal Shelter as they present Bark It at the Market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bring your pet dog and doggie bandanas will be given out while supplies last.
Second Chance Shelter will have dogs on site available for adoption.
A wide variety of fruit and vegetable vendors along with crafters and food and coffee vendors will also be on site.
The event will be held at the Farmers Market at 314 Sand Mountain Drive in Albertville.
