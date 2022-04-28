After a regular season full of cold and wet weather, the action on the field heats up starting Thursday, as the AHSAA soccer playoffs get underway.
Six teams in the Sand Mountain region qualified this season by virtue of finishing in the Top-2 in their area, including a pair of teams who are looking to return to Huntsville and the state Final Four.
On the boy’s side, Area 12 champion Crossville, who went 6-0 in area play and ended the season ranked No. 3 in the 4/5A Coaches Poll, enters the postseason with a mark of 11-2 after routing Sylvania 10-0, and falling to 7A No. 3 Huntsville High by a 2-1 final in the regular season finale. The Lions boast a high-powered offense that netted over four goals per game during the regular season, paced by Kevin Rios. Crossville reached the 4/5A Final Four last season, falling in overtime in the semifinal round.
Crossville will potentially have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and will open the postseason on Thursday night when they play host to Oneonta in the first match set for 6 p.m.
The Redskins went 15-2-1 on the year and were ranked No. 7 in the final polls, including a 7-1 mark in their area. Like Crossville, they boast a strong offense that scored 62 goals in their 18 games, while giving up just 14, including eight shutouts.
The winner of that match will advance to play the winner of Carver Birmingham and White Plains, who also square off Thursday night.
Guntersville was the Area 12 runner-up behind Crossville, and will hit the road for its opening game, taking on Westbrook Christian on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Wildcats concluded the regular season ranked No. 6 in the 4/5A polls, and finished the season with a record of 16-6-1. Guntersville racked up 72 goals during the regular season, over three per game, while giving up 27 on the year. Guntersville closed out the season by winning six of its final seven games, including posting three shutouts in that span.
They take on a Westbrook Christian team that claimed the No. 4 spot in the final rankings of year, closing out a 14-2-1 regular season that saw them go 4-1-1 to end the year, with that lone loss coming to Oneonta in double overtime.
The Warriors boast one of the stingiest defenses in the tournament, having given up just nine goals on the season, and giving up multiple goals in a game just twice during the regular season.
The winner of Saturday’s match will advance to take on the winner of Lincoln and Leeds, who play Thursday night.
Susan Moore is the final boys team in the playoffs, earning their spot in the 1-3A bracket after a runner-up showing in Area 6 during the regular season. The Bulldogs went 12-11-2 in the regular season, scoring 78 goals while conceding 55, so a high scoring game may be in order on Monday night at 7 p.m. when they travel to face Donoho.
The Falcons, based out of Anniston, went undefeated in the regular season with a 12-0-2 record, scoring 73 goals in that span, and giving up just 16.
The winner of that game will advance to take on the Mars Hill Bible and Danville winner, also slated to play on Monday night.
In the girl’s brackets, a pair of high-powered teams leads the trio of playoff qualifiers, with Guntersville getting homefield advantage throughout the postseason thanks to their Area 12 regular season championship.
The Wildcats, who reached the Final Four last season despite just three seniors on that team, boast an experienced lineup that helped them end the year ranked No. 3 in the 4/5A polls. Guntersville posted a 12-4 mark in the regular season, which included an undefeated run in area play, and saw them give up just 16 goals on the season while netting 48. The Wildcats have won four of five to close out the regular season.
They’ll prepare to take on St. Clair County in the opening round on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Fighting Saints finished the year with a 9-7-2 mark, and found a way to win close games throughout the year, finishing with a goal differential of just +9 for the season. The Saints went 4-1-1 to close out the regular season.
That match winner will advance to play the winner of Leeds and Jacksonville, who are set to square off on Saturday evening.
Douglas was the other local qualifier in the 4/5A bracket, finishing as the runner-up behind Guntersville. The Eagles were 10-4 during the regular season, with two of those losses coming to Guntersville. Douglas hopes to rebound entering the post season, having gone 2-3 in their last five games entering the playoffs, including back-to-back losses to end the year.
Douglas had a knack for winning tight games, with six of their wins coming by two goals or less.
They’ll travel to take on Westbrook Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m., with the Warriors going 16-3 during the regular season, including an undefeated mark of 8-0 in their area.
The Warriors went 14-1 to close out the season, and boast a tough defense that gave up just 16 goals in 19 game, while scoring 80, over four per game.
The winner of Thursday’s match will advance to play the winner of Lincoln and Moody.
In the 1-3A bracket, top-ranked Susan Moore will be looking to make a deep run with one of the most loaded offenses in the state, and a defense to match.
The Bulldogs rolled through the regular season to the tune of a 22-3 overall record, and just one loss in area play during the regular season. Paced by senior Claire Perkins, the Bulldogs netted an even 100 goals on the year, while giving up 18, and closed out the year with eight consecutive wins.
They’ll play host to Weaver on Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
The Bearcats made the playoffs despite a mark of just 8-10-1 in the regular season, but a 5-2 mark in 1-3A Region 5 was enough to claim second place. The Bearcats were outscored by 22 goals during the regular season, scoring just 23 times in their 19 games, and all but one of their wins coming by two goals or less.
The winner of that match will play the Pennington and Whitesburg Christian winner in the second round.
The state championships are set for May 12-14 in Huntsville.
