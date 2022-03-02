After a return to a normal regular season and the grind of over 20 conference games, the Snead State men’s basketball will put its season on the line starting today, with the opening round of the Alabama Community Colleges Conference Tournament, hosted by Shelton State.
The Parsons will enter the bracket as the No. 3 seed out of the North Division after a regular season that saw them go 21-8 overall, and 13-8 in ACCC play. The Top-4 teams in each division of the ACCC qualified for the tournament, with the opening round games all being crossover matchups against the other division.
The Parsons will be looking for consistency in the tournament, having gone 5-4 in the month of February, including dropping their final game of the regular season last Thursday to Southern Union.
With the No. 3 seed out of the North, the Parsons will take on Coastal Alabama-South in today’s opening round at 4:30 p.m. The two teams met once during the regular season just under a month ago, with the Parsons picking up an 87-72 victory over CAS on the road.
In that win, Zawdie Jackson Jr. led the way for the Parsons, netting a game-high 24 points in the win, including a 13 of 13 performance at the foul line. In that win, Snead was 27 of 28 on free throws, and shot 8 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.
Jackson is the leading scorer for the Parsons this season, averaging 19.3 points per game on the year on 48.8 shooting overall, one of four Parsons to average double figures this season. He also leads the team at 6.2 assists per game.
Sophomores Pierles Brown (12.8 ppg), Jay Jefferson (12.7 ppg), and Derrell Jones (10.6 ppg) were the other Parsons to finish in double figures. Jefferson is another facilitator for the Parsons, dishing out 4.1 helpers per game.
Coastal Alabama-South will come into the contest as the No. 2 seed out of the South, going 20-7 on the year, and 14-6 in league play, but having won 7 of their last 10 games to close out the year.
Sophomore post player Micah Hodges led the Parsons in rebounding at 6.9 rebounds per game while Jones was second at 6.6.
Coastal was the highest scoring team out of the south this season, netting 2,232 points for the year, an average of just over 82 points per game.
The game should be an offensive showcase with the Parsons averaging a tick under 84 points per game over their 29 games this season, and topping the 90-point barrier eight times this season.
The winner of today’s opening-round game will advance to Thursday’s semifinals to take on the winner of Shelton State and Enterprise State. Shelton State is the top-seed out of the North, and the top-seed for the tournament. Other first-round games Wednesday included Wallace-Selma taking on Wallace State at 11:30 a.m., and Southern Union taking on Chattahoochee Valley at 2 p.m.
Tickets for all games must be purchased online on the ACCC website and will not be sold at the door.
On the women’s side, the Snead State women narrowly missed the tournament, finishing in a tie for fourth with Gadsden State at 9-8 in league play, but seeing the Cardinals earn the tiebreaker to receive the last spot. For the year, the Parsons finished 11-17 under first-year coach Tonya Bogle.
The ACCC women’s tournament started on Tuesday afternoon.
