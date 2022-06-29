Grab some party favors, heat up the grill, and get ready to light up the night sky with some fireworks.
It’s time to commemorate the 4th of July. What better way to observe the special occasion than with a special meal?
One of my favorite festive desserts is fruit pizza. It is so colorful and fun to eat. There are many great recipes out there for fresh fruit dessert pizzas, and I adore them all, but the one that I have probably made the most is so simple. You simply roll out a large roll of sugar cookie dough onto a cookie sheet and bake it, spread two containers of Philadelphia cream cheese spread with pineapple over the cooled crust, and then add sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and other fruits of your choice.
Whatever you decide to cook, grill, or bake this holiday season, your friends and family will appreciate the invitation, so just make sure it’s memorable, fun, and carefree for everyone.
Savory Southwest Crockpot Chicken Tostadas
2 ½ lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 tsp. freshly minced garlic
½ TBSP. chili powder½ cup plus 2 TBSP. water
2 TBSP. dry Ranch dressing/seasoning mix
1 (0.7 oz.) packet Italian dressing and recipe mix
½ TBSP. extra virgin olive oil
½ TBSP. white vinegar
1 (7 oz.) package Guerrero Tostados with Tajin seasoning
Optional toppings: Refried beans, taco sauce/salsa, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole
Spray the inside of a crockpot with cooking spray, and place the chicken breasts in the bottom. In a small bowl, combine all of the marinade ingredients. Pour over the chicken and cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 5-6. Use two forks to shred the chicken and stir well with the liquid in the crockpot. Options: Spread some warmed refried beans onto each tostada, then layer with shredded chicken, taco sauce (pico or salsa), lettuce, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
Note: If you cannot find Guerrero with Tajin brand tostadas, you can use regular tostadas.
Cheesy Chili Dip
1 lb. lean ground beef, cooked and drained
1 (16 oz.) package Velveeta Cheese, cut into cubes
1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chiles
1 (10 oz.) can Ro-Tel diced tomatoes
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp. chili powder
¾ cup finely shredded taco blend cheese
Place all ingredients, except for the shredded cheese, in a lightly greased slow cooker.
Cook on high for one hour; stir occasionally. Before serving, sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top. Serve with tortilla chips.
Shirley Temple Bundt Cake
1 1/2 cups butter, softened
3 cups sugar
5 large eggs, at room temperature
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. pure lemon extract
3/4 cup 7Up soda
1 (16 oz.) jar maraschino cherries, drained (reserve all of the juice)
Cherry juice from the jar of cherries
Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. pure lemon extract
3-4 TBSP. milk
In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs, one at a time, and mix until blended. Stir in the flour and mix until smooth. Add in the lemon extract and 7Up soda; beat to combine. Fold in the cherries (reserve about 2 TBSP. for the top).
Pour batter into a well-greased 10-inch Bundt pan. Bake in a preheated 325-degree oven for 70-90 minutes (be sure to check the cake in the last 15 minutes or so of baking time) or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes.
Turn the cake onto a large serving plate. Poke holes all over the top of the cake. Pour the reserved cherry juice slowly over the top. Allow the cake to cool completely.
In a bowl, mix together the powdered sugar, 1 tsp. lemon extract, and milk.
Drizzle the glaze over the top of the cake and top with the reserved cherries. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for 3 days; refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Caroline’s Key Lime Pie
1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup sugar
6 TBSP. butter, melted
28 oz. sweetened condensed milk
¾ cup key lime juice
½ cup light sour cream
zest from 4 key limes (can use 2 regular limes)
1 cup heavy whipping cream
½ cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
In a small bowl, mix the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter together. Press the crumb mixture into a 9-inch pie pan. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 7 minutes. Allow the crust to cool for about 30 minutes.
Turn oven to 350-degrees.
Whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, sour cream, and lime zest. Pour into the cooled crust and bake for 10 minutes. Cool for about 10-12 minutes. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 3-4 hours. Beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Beat in the vanilla extract.
Pipe or spread the whipped cream on top of the pie. Garnish with additional lime zest.
