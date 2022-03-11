After Albertville’s Alex Johnson dominated the Boaz Pirates on the hill Tuesday in a 5-0 victory for the Aggies, Tyler Pierce returned the favor for Boaz on Thursday, tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 win for the Pirates, earning a split between the two teams in the baseball edition of the Backyard Brawl.
In Thursday’s win, the Pirates jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning, then added runs in each of the next three innings, halting the game after five innings.
“Alex Johnson threw well for them on Tuesday and kept us off-balance,” Boaz coach Adam Keenum said. “He did a good job of mixing pitches, and we never could get the big two-out hit. But we had a good round of BP on Thursday, and our guys were locked in and ready to go. Any time we don’t perform like we think we should, we take it personal, and we got off the bus ready to go.”
That opening inning offensive burst was more than enough for Pierce, who fanned six and walked two. The only inning the Aggies threated was the bottom of the second when an error and two walks loaded the based, but Pierce induced a double-play ball to escape the jam, setting off a run that saw him retire the last 11 batters he faced.
“Tyler does a good job of throwing three pitches for strikes,” Keenum said. “He was getting first-pitch strikes a lot, and the off-speed pitches set the tone for what he wanted to do. He was locating well and our defense played well behind him. He’s got a big-time breaking ball, a good change up, and did a good job commanding the game.”
At the plate, the Pirates pounded out 13 hits and drew five walks in the win, with eight of the nine starters collecting at least one hit, and four players posting multi-hit efforts. Daniel Posey was 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs to lead the way, while Brandon Estes, Kylan Hornbuckle, and Pierce each added two hits. Estes and Cade Whorton each drove in a pair.
On Tuesday, it was Alex Johnson who shined for Albertville, going the distance in a 5-0 blanking of the Pirates.
The senior hurler held Boaz to six hits, walking one, and fanning seven, while the Aggies made just one error behind him. Johnson was able to strand nine Boaz runners on the bases.
Johnson fanned a pair if the third, and retired nine of the final 11 batters he faced, giving up just a pair of singles over that span.
Landon Peppers had the big blow at the plate in the victory, belting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead to 5-0.
The Aggies won the game despite being out-hit by a 6-3 margin.
