You can forgive new Albertville girls’ basketball coach JD Cotten if it feels like he hasn’t had a second to breathe throughout the month of June.
Cotten was hired roughly a month ago, somewhat late in the hiring process, and right before summer playdates for basketball get into high gear. But for the Albertville grad, getting to take over the Aggies has been worth the chaotic start.
“It’s been a crazy month for me,” Cotten said. “Being an Albertville guy and finally getting the goal and dream of being head coach here, it makes you reflect on what you’ve been through and what my high school coach pushed me to do when I was that young. I did take time to reflect on that, and talked with my high school teammates about it, took some time to look back at what I’ve built up and how I got here, and it was very special. Basketball-wise and family-wise, and then on my last play date I get a call from the Jackson County Hall of Fame that my dad was going in, so it’s been a very special month.”
Making the summer even more hectic for Cotten is that he has spent most of the summer down two assistants, but said that a pair of highly-respected assistant coaches will be set to join the program in July once they can be officially hired.
According to Cotten, getting into the head coaching spot started off a little show, but then ramped up throughout June, the same going for the growth of his young team. While Cotten is familiar with the program from top to bottom after five seasons as an assistant for the Aggies, the team will be breaking in an almost entirely new lineup, with just one senior returning this winter.
“The very first month we started off very slow because I got hired a little late, so we jumped into June really fast,” Cotten added. “But we progressed all the way to our last play date at Jacksonville State. We were very competitive that day, we took probably the last three to four weeks of play dates and improved a lot to see where we could go come the start in October and build on that. We played some teams, whether that’s Georgia or Alabama, that made the Final Four last year, so it was a very competitive summer. I feel like we improved a lot within the three to four weeks to see where we can go later on.”
Cotten said the youth of the squad was on display early on in those playdates, with players being a little timid and not doing some of the dirty work, like diving for loose balls, in the early going, but by the end as their comfort grew, were in game-ready form.
Showing just how young the roster is, Cotten said that of the 10 players who are on the roster, a pair of talented middle schoolers have excelled while getting their first taste of the varsity experience this summer.
That youth is also reason for optimism not just this season, but for years down the line, with Cotten excited about the potential impact players that will be coming through the ranks over the next few years.
“We have a 12-year-old and a 13-year old on the team right now,” Cotten added. “Our program is really young, right now we have only have one senior, and that’s Ava Teague, but we’re really young, and have some very, very…we’re excited about the young girls coming up, especially our seventh grade girls. I’ll have a seventh grade girl on the varsity who is very talented, and another who will have the opportunity to move up later on. So, our seventh and eighth grade bunch, we’re very excited for.
“The future looks very good, but yes on varsity we will be very young with only one senior, but I like the 10 girls we have on varsity and looking to improve with them.”
Despite the young roster, Cotten said the team isn’t starting from scratch, but more trying to get the young talent up to speed, both on the varsity and younger teams so they can jump into the lineup when called upon down the line, and again noting that his familiarity with the program when he took over plays a big part in that.
“I don’t feel like we’re starting over, we’re just trying to get that young talent to improve so they can jump up here with the other young talent that’s already on the JV or varsity,” he said. “We’re looking to build the program up with that young talent, and that’s exciting to see what the future holds. Right now, with me already being in the program we do have a steady balance at each level, and that’s really good to see.”
Cotten also said that despite their young age, the girls have a strong work ethic throughout the summer, constantly asking to get in the gym to get shots up and improve in other areas.
Above all else, Cotten hopes that by taking over the program, he helps the girls become involved in other aspects of life, but using basketball as that platform to help make it possible.
“It’s not just winning, it’s a lot of character traits, I want these girls to be involved in other things and not just basketball,” Cotten noted. “I want basketball to be the platform for other things for them, October we’re doing a breast cancer awareness event, then in December we’ll go to the Children’s hospital in Birmingham, things like that out of the locker room to build good character traits.”
