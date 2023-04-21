Mollie Louise Filmore
Albertville
Mollie Louise Filmore, 90, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Her funeral service will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery. Bro. Curtis Mason, Bro. A. D. Connell and Bro. Jack Lynch will officiate the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Bates and Kathy (Jr.) Dunn; one grandson; one great-grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
Caleb Brooks
Boaz
Mr. Caleb Brooks, 17, of Boaz, died on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Children’s Hospital of Alabama-Birmingham.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Tim Finley officiating. Burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mr. Brooks was born in Louisiana on November 8, 2005, to Paul and Corey Peterson Brooks. Caleb was a friend to everyone. He was an avid lover of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He loved his Zaxby’s work family and making money. Caleb was looking forward to attending UAB and studying to be a pharmacist, after graduating at Guntersville High School Class of 2024.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his mother, Corey Brooks, of Boaz; sister, Lexi Brooks, of Boaz; brother, Trevor Brooks, of Boaz; grandparents, Sandi and Donald Peterson and Waylon Brooks, all of Fort Payne; an aunt, Nepo Sims, of Boaz; cousins, Sabastean Mitchell (Brittany), Kristin Sanders (Zane), Tommy Sanders; and a host of extended friends and family.
Pallbearers will be his best friends and family.
Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his father, Paul Brooks.
Alice Mae Bouldin Cowart
Blake Community
Mrs. Alice Mae Bouldin Cowart, 81, of the Blake Community, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove.
Funeral service was Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Wilbur Cowart, of the Blake Community; sons, Danny (Martha) Brown, of Pleasant Hill, Mike (Margaret) Brown, of Rainsville, Mark (Jaime) Brown, of Fyffe, and Jason (Tammy) Cowart, of Fort Payne; daughters, Fredia Brown, of Rainsville, and Penny (Steve) Ayers, of Southside; brother, Jimmy Bouldin, of Geraldine; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Clint E. Jimmerson
Crossville
Clint Jimmerson, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Mr. Jimmerson is survived by two sons, Ricky E. Jimmerson (Carol), of Ocala, FL., and Barry B. Jimmerson (Tina), of Taylors, S.C.; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at Douglas Cemetery, Douglas, AL, on April 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., with Dr. Barry Jimmerson officiating.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Rd., Albertville, AL, 35951.
Dorothy “Carolyn” Davis
Boaz
Dorothy “Carolyn” Davis, 80, of Boaz, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence
Her funeral service was Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at New Macedonia Cemetery. Rev. Shane Stephens and Rev. Glenn Cornelius officiated.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband, Tony Max Davis; daughter, Sherry Cornelius (Glenn); son, Michael Davis (Stephanie); and three grandchildren.
Bobby Smalley
Albertville
Bobby Smalley, 55, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
His funeral service was Friday, April 21, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral. Burial was at Walls Chapel Memory Gradens. Bro. Ricky Bell officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Shawna Davis (Shawn), Shane Smalley (Heather), Robyn Pointer (Steve) and Dustin Smalley (Tarlay); 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father, Houston Smalley (Linda); brother, Johnny Smalley (Sherry); sisters, Dorothy McDowell (David), Pamela Smalley, Robert Jenkins and Kenny Jenkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Paula “Beth”Adams
Steele
Paula “Beth” Adams, 60, of Steele, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church in Steele. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Umphrey will officiate the service. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church before the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Adams; sons, Patrick Adams (Kellie) and Brady Adams (Amanda); five grandchildren; a sister, Dean Echols; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Brenda Gail Tedder
Gadsden
Brenda Gail Tedder, 62, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Brenda is survived by her children, Jamey Tedder, Christopher Tedder, Johnathan Tedder, Johnny Tedder, and Jessie Davis; 10 grandchildren; and her siblings, Kathleen Hill, Peggy Austin Ellison, Linda Dale Austin, and Doyle Lee Lovell.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Randall “Randy” Barnes
Altoona
Randall “Randy” Barnes, 63, of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Egypt community. Rev. Alan Hallmark will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 at the funeral home before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Barnes; son, Jamie Howard (Jennifer); three grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Jerry Barnes (Debbie), Kathy Green (M. C.) and Kenny Barnes.
James Leon Leath Sr.
Albertville
Mr. James Leon Leath, Sr., 72, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
A memorial service was Sunday, April 16, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his daughters, Billie Lowe and Sherrie Harville; son, Robert Martin Leath; sister, Betty Jean Clark; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Giles Jerome Phillips
Geraldine
Mr. Giles Jerome Phillips, 72, of Geraldine, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Funeral services were April 13, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Lusk Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Vivian Crocher and Martha Dale Croft; sons, Jason (Brandy) Phillips, Paul (Teresia) Jones, Jerome Jones, Jerry (Debbie) Jones; sisters, Janice (Roger) Stanford, and Melba Jones; brothers, Roger Phillips and Danny Phillips; 21 grandchildren; and 53 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte Renea Woods
Boaz
Mrs. Charlotte Renea Woods, 63, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Funeral services were Saturday, April 15, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tracy Hulgan officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Woods; daughter, Renea (Chris) Foster; son Charlie Ogle; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Daryl Swearengin and Chris Swearengin; sisters-in-law, Jolinda (Tony) Carroll, Becky Lucas, and Joann Swearengin; brothers-in-law, David (Laurie) Lucas, Fred Gillispie, Paul Woods, and Billy Woods; and several nieces and nephews.
Sara “Jeanette” McClendon
Albertville
Sara “Jeanette” McClendon, 91, of Albertville, died April 19, 2023, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Hannah (David); son, Randy McClendon (Lark); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Sherman Daniel McAbee
Boaz
Sherman Daniel McAbee, of Boaz, died April 13, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his son, Richard McAbee (Amber); daughter, Jessica Davis; five grandchildren; father, Preston McAbee; and brothers, Wallace (Nancy) McAbee and Ken McAbee.
