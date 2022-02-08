Guntersville Police have identified a second vehicle and driver involved in a pedestrian accident Jan. 30.
Candy Lashay Hunter, 38, and Lisa Rena Spain, 41, both of Guntersville, were both critically injured when they were struck by a car as they attempted to cross Gunter Avenue at Ligon Street.
Lt. Josh Case said the women were struck by a Lexus sedan driven by Belinda Eckhoff, 40, of Birmingham at about 6:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. She stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with officers as the investigation continues. Case said the sun had set and the darkness may have been a factor in the accident.
The driver of a pickup truck suspected of striking Hunter after she was struck by Eckhoff and was lying in the roadway was identified and interviewed last weekend.
A Dodge 3500 driven by Andrew Scott, 26, of Albertville, allegedly struck Hunter but did not remain on scene. Security cameras from a business across the street from the accident scene caught the accident on tape, and that footage was given to police after owners watched the recording and saw what happened. From there, officers sought the identity of the truck’s driver via social media and less than a day later had an identification.
Lt. Ryan Bradford said Monday no charges have been filed against Scott or Eckhoff. However, once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office for review, he said. Members of the Guntersville Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit continue to investigate the incident due to the severity of injuries sustained by the victims.
Hunter was flown from Guntersville Airport to Erlanger Health System where she is currently listed in very critical condition.
Spain was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition Case said.
Both victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.
