The Big Red Machine hits the road in the second round of the Class 2A state football playoffs, as top-ranked and unbeaten Fyffe (10-0) travels to Winston County (7-4) for just the second-ever matchup between the programs.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Malcolm Blake Stadium in Double Springs.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Red Devils 34-21 on Nov. 21, 1986, in the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs. Ronnie Haushalter was Fyffe’s head coach, and current head coach Paul Benefield was an assistant coach.
Benefield’s squad opened the 2022 postseason by smashing Red Bay 55-8. Winston County, which finished third in Region 5, whipped host Cleveland 50-14 in the first round. The Panthers were the 2A runner-up a year ago.
Yellow Jackets’ sophomore quarterback Declyn Morgan accounted for six touchdowns against Cleveland. He passed for four touchdowns and rushed for a pair.
Morgan threw TD passes of 84 and 92 yards to Landon Kelley. Winston County led 50-0 before Cleveland scored its two touchdowns.
The Fyffe-Winston County winner clashes with the Lexington-Tuscaloosa Academy winner in the quarterfinals.
Fyffe’s offense is averaging 49.5 yards per game while its defense is surrendering only 6.1 points. The Red Devils have racked up four shutouts.
Fyffe extended its streak of consecutive games scoring to 302 following the Red Bay rout. T.R. Miller owns the state record at 354 games in a row.
Benefield, who will be inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2023, is going for his 55th playoff victory at Fyffe and his 60th overall.
He’s 54-19 in the postseason at his alma mater and 59-23 overall.
