Growing up in homes led by single mothers, Paul Clayborn and Mark Brickey have soft spots for helping charities with missions to assist women and children.
With both men owning successful car dealerships on Sand Mountain, they were in the perfect position to help the Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence this week.
The men jointly gave the coalition a new van to assist the residents of Kelley’s Rainbow shelter and the coalition clients.
“This is great for us,” said Carla Wood, executive director of the coalition.
“We can’t thank you enough. This means everything to us.”
Brickey said giving a vehicle was a small way of helping.
“As Christians, we should work to help take care of those in our community that need it,” he said.
Clayborn agreed.
“We were both raised by single mothers,” he said. “We both know what it is like to experience need.”
The van is the second the men have donated over the years to the coalition.
The older van donated more than 10 years ago still runs, but the newer van will allow coalition officials to transport clients to doctor and therapy appointments, legal proceedings and work, Wood said.
