Longtime Albertville historian Dennis Burgess is being remembered for his tireless work preserving the city’s history.
Burgess died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. He was 62.
Danny Maltbie, chairman of the Albertville Museum, said Burgess was instrumental in procuring the old Little Branch Primitive Baptist Church building where the museum was first established in 2010 on East Main Street.
“He was pretty much responsible for the city getting that church building,” Maltbie said. “A lot of the stuff inside were things he had collected and the information he had collected over the years.”
Maltbie, like many others, agreed Burgess knew more about Albertville than anyone.
“Dennis had an encyclopedic knowledge of Albertville that was an invaluable resource to me and other at the paper,” said David Clemons, former managing editor of The Reporter.
“I think he might have understood my family tree better than I did.
“Albertville loses a tremendous source of its institutional history with Dennis.”
Early beginnings
The assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 is a day that will forever be etched in American history. For Burgess, it was the beginning of his love of times past.
Only four-years-old at the time, Burgess said he remembered snippets of news on the television.
He also remembered the assassination of Robert Kennedy in 1968 when Burgess was nine.
Since those events, history was “all I’ve ever known” Burgess said in a previous interview.
He grew up in the Martling community of Albertville and his parents cultivated his desire to memorialize the past. He carried that love of history into adulthood, studying and writing articles about Albertville’s history for the city’s centennial celebration in 1991.
“We had a lot of Sunday talks and events in connection with the museum,” Maltbie said. “Dennis was our main speaker. He’s going to be missed.”
Burgess once said he believes history has taken a “back seat” to math and English in public schools. He said he wanted to see the Albertville elementary and middle schools teach a two-week course on local history. He said the best way to gain students’ interest was to tell stories rather than focus on dates.
Burgess has worked tirelessly for many years to preserve and pass on Albertville’s history to the citizens. He published “Images of America: Albertville.” The picture book was originally published in 2006, and may still be purchased online through Amazon.com, and he compiled a binder of stories, pictures and newspaper clippings that chronicle the city’s past. He hopes to publish the latter collection as a book one day.
In addition, he has taken groups on walking tours of Memory Hill Cemetery, where he points out various graves that date back before the civil war era and shares the stories of those that are buried there.
Burgess was chairman of the Albertville Historical Commission and Museum Board, which is appointed by the City Council. He also served as president of the Albertville Historical Society.
Family and friends
Burgess is survived by his wife, Pam; sisters, Bonnie Lacy (Edward) and Betty Pearce; sister-in-law, Brenda Womack (Ray); brother, Johnny burgess (Myra); special aunt, Elizabeth “Sissy” Burgess; and godchildren, Amanda Sellers, Whitney Richards and Stephen McClendon.
Services will be today, April 2, at 5 p.m. at Albertville First Baptist Church with Bros. Chris Johnson, Lynn Darnell and Denny McClendon officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
“Most of my childhood memories involved not just my parents, but my godparents as well,” said Stephen McClendon, Burgess’ godson.
“We were so blessed to share a special bond with them throughout the years.
“’Uncle Den’” always had us laughing our heads off. He took any opportunity to play a practical joke or scare us (usually by taking his teeth out).
“He never ceased telling us how proud he was of us or how much he loved us. He was full of knowledge and loved sharing any bit of history any chance he got. The world was a brighter place with him in it.
“He will be sorely missed, but we all rejoice that he is now fully alive with Jesus and no longer burdened down by that old worn-out body.”
Maltbie said he will miss Burgess dearly, as will many in and around the city.
“Dennis was not only a historian, he was good people,” Maltbie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.