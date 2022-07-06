Ever wonder what you’d do if your partner, the one who knows how to operate the boat, was suddenly not able to do so?
America’s Boating Club of North Alabama presents “Partner in Command,” a 2-hour seminar on ways to deal with this scenario in our local waters. This class will take place July 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Guntersville Yacht Club, 498 Yacht Club Road, Guntersville, 35976. Cost is $20 and includes a light snack during the presentation.
Topics to be discussed include medical emergencies and man overboard situations along with strategies for dealing with them.
Are you a crew member or passenger who has no idea what's going on during a boat trip? Learn the essential skills you will need to help the skipper safely operate a recreational boat. You’ll become an asset on board with “Partner in Command.”
This is open to both men and women and can include children that persons may want to be knowledgeable in an emergency situation. Prior boating knowledge is not required.
Contact Chuck Wills at 256-506 7773 or willscharles@gmail.com for information or registration.
