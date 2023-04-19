Head coach Brad Thomas’ Fyffe squad bested rivals Ider, Section, North Sand Mountain and Pisgah to win the Class 2A, Area 15 baseball championship and earn the right to host a first-round series in the state playoffs.
The Red Devils clash with Southeastern on Friday at 2 and 4:30 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it’s scheduled for Saturday at noon.
The Fyffe-Southeastern series winner advances to play either Cleveland or Whitesburg Christian of Huntsville in the second round.
Fyffe faced Ider in its first Area 15 series of the season. The Red Devils won the opener 6-4 but lost the second game 13-6. They clinched the series by routing the Hornets 16-4.
The Red Devils battled Section in their next Area 15 series. They won 12-8 in game one and 8-6 in game two to take the series. They lost 8-4 in game three.
Fyffe lost its series against North Sand Mountain. The Bison took the opener 14-4, but the Red Devils bounced back to win game two 12-8. NSM posted a 14-9 triumph in game three.
The Red Devils clinched the Area 15 crown by sweeping Pisgah 10-0 and 12-5. The games took place April 10-11.
Blake Dobbins delivered a dominating performance on the mound in the April 10 victory at Fyffe. He fired a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
Fyffe’s big inning was a six-run second. Bentley Coffey’s RBI single gave Fyffe a 2-0 lead, and Cooper Cox singled to make it 3-0. Trenton Rowell drew a two-out bases-loaded walk, extending the advantage to 4-0.
A passed ball made it 5-0 before Will Arnold doubled to left field, giving the Red Devils a 7-0 cushion.
Coffey batted 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI, and Cox finished 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI for the Red Devils.
Aubrey Baker went 1-for-1 with three runs, and Dobbins was 1-for-1 with two runs. Rowell closed 1-for-1 with a run and one RBI.
Arnold had a 1-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs, and Tucker Wilks scored a pair of runs.
On April 11 at Pisgah, the Red Devils’ 10-hit attack included seven for extra bases, highlighted by Coffey’s grand slam during a five-run second inning that made it 5-0.
Pisgah scored a run in the bottom of the second, three in the bottom of the third and one in the bottom of the fourth to force a 5-5 tie. The Red Devils regained the momentum for keeps behind a six-run outburst in the top of the fifth.
Dobbins’ two-run double to center erased the tie, and Coffey’s double to left made it 8-5.
With two outs, Cox stroked an RBI double, and Yahir Balcazar followed by belting a two-run homer to left.
Coffey closed 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs, and Cox went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Dobbins finished 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, and Arnold went 1-for-2 with three runs. Gus Fowler was 1-for-2, Jake Wooden 1-for-3, Balcazar 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Baker 1-for-4.
Rowell scored a pair of runs, and Wilks contributed one run and one RBI.
Dobbins, Coffey, Arnold, Cox and Baker each blasted a double. Pisgah’s pitching staff also issued 10 walks.
Fowler was the winning pitcher in relief. He threw 4.1 innings and allowed three hits, one run and three walks. He struck out five.
Luke Gilbert and JJ Williams both doubled for the Eagles, who finished with seven hits.
Gilbert and Caleb Jenkins led Pisgah with two hits each. Williams drove in a pair of runs.
Jakob Kirby walked three times and scored two runs for the Eagles.
