The primary election is now behind us and we are moving swiftly toward the runoff election. I again want to take a moment and remind voters of the opportunity to vote by absentee ballot for the Primary Runoff Election. You may vote absentee if you meet one of the following criteria and can make sworn affidavit as to the reason:
• Expect to be out of the county or the state on Election Day.
• Any physical illness or infirmity which prevents attendance at the polls.
• Expects to work a shift which is at least 10 hours that coincide with the hours the polls are open.
• A student at an educational institution located outside the county of permanent residence.
• An election officer at a polling place which is not their regular polling place.
• The voter is a caregiver for a family member to the second degree of kinship who is confined to their home.
• The voter is incarcerated in prison or jail but has not been disqualified by conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude as defined by T17-3-30.1
• A member of the Armed Forces of the United States, a spouse of or a dependent of a member of the Armed Forces of the United States, a citizen living abroad, or any other applicant qualified to vote absentee pursuant to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
In this runoff election, you must vote in the same party as you voted in the primary. The State of Alabama does not permit crossover voting. If you did not vote in the primary or voted only constitutional amendment, you may choose whichever party you wish to vote in the runoff.
There are a couple of ways that you can vote absentee so please choose one of the following (Please note: any hand-delivery of application or ballot must be made by the voter themselves or through the mail. It cannot be dropped off for you. If I receive application through the mail, I can only receive one application per envelope… they must be sent separately even if from same household):
IN – PERSON - My office is located on the 2nd floor of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville and is open to the public 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person voting. You will be given your application to complete which must include the party designation that you wish to vote. I will make a copy of your photo ID. Your application will be processed and your ballot given to you. Once you have completed your ballot, I will witness your signature on the affidavit envelope. Instructions will be given on how to seal it in the proper envelopes and you will then place it in a locked ballot box in the Absentee Election Office where it will remain until election day.
BY MAIL – You may request an absentee application by calling my office at 256-571-7790 or by downloading it from a couple of websites, www.alabamavotes.gov or https://marshall.alacourt.gov.
You will need to mail your application along with a copy of your driver’s license or other valid form of identification. The application must include the party designation that you wish to vote. Once I receive your application and process it, then I will mail the ballot to the address you provided on the application. Instructions will be included as to how to return your ballot sealed in the proper envelopes. The affidavit must be completed in its entirety including two witnesses or a notary.
Important dates to remember:
June 7, 2022Absentee voting begins
June 14, 2022Last day for me to receive an application through the mail
June 16, 2022Last day for me to receive an application in person (by voter only)
June 17, 2022Last day for me to receive a ballot returned in person (by voter only)
June 21, 2022Primary Runoff Election (all mailed ballots must be received by noon)
Please contact my office with any questions you have. You may reach me at 256-571-7790, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. You may also visit my website, https://marshall.alacourt.gov and look under the Absentee Information tab to find a helpful video on “How to Vote by Absentee Ballot.”
