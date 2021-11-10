A slow start doomed the Albertville Aggies in their home opener Tuesday night, as a fourth quarter rally attempt came up just short in a 49-46 loss to Springville.
The visiting Tigers took advantage of a number of Albertville turnovers in the opening frame, jumping out to an 18-8 advantage after one.
From there the Aggies settled in, chipping the lead down to six at the halftime break, before Springville stretched the lead back to nine after three thanks to an 11-8 edge in the third.
In the fourth, the Aggies found their shooting stroke, putting 18 points on the board, but the Tigers fneded off the comeback attempt by going 4 of 5 at the foul line to hang on for the win.
Sophomore Sam Barclift led the Aggies with 12 p oints, eight of them in the second half and going 4 of 5 at the free throw line, while Jo Jo Prickett knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. Freshman Cooper Colvin chipped in with six points.
Gavin Gooch connected on five 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points to lead Springville, while Derek Moore netted 10 in the win.
Albertville returns to action this Friday when they host county-rival Arab.
Other Scores (Stats not available)
Scottsboro 67, Boaz 48
